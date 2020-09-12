ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate the Following Mergers; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – BLDR, CBMG, PFNX

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2020 / Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate:

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, BMC shareholders will receive 1.3125 shares of Builders FirstSource common stock for each share of BMC common stock. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/builders-firstsource-inc-bldr-stock-merger-bmc/.

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to a consortium that includes members of Cellular Biomedicine management and several entities. Under the terms of the merger, Cellular Biomedicine stockholders (excluding certain parties) will receive $19.75 in cash for each outstanding share of common stock held immediately prior to the effective time of the merger. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/cellular-biomedicine-group-inc-cbmg-stock-merger/.

Pfenex Inc. (NYSE:PFNX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Pfenex shareholders will receive $12.00 per share in cash. In addition, Ligand will pay Pfenex shareholders $2.00 per share as a Contingent Value Right in the event a predefined regulatory milestone is achieved by December 31, 2021. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/pfenex-inc/.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

