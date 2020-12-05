ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Encourages EIDX, WTRE, RESI, and XLNX Shareholders to Contact the Firm

Halper Sadeh LLP

NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following mergers:

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIDX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Under the merger agreement, Eidos stockholders will receive either 1.85 shares of BridgeBio common stock or $73.26 in cash for each share of Eidos common stock owned. If you are an Eidos shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: WTRE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Arch Capital Group Ltd. for $35.00 per share. If you are a Watford shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE: RESI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to a partnership led by Pretium and funds managed by Ares Management Corporation for $16.25 per share. If you are a Front Yard shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. for 1.7234 shares of AMD common stock for each share of Xilinx common stock. If you are a Xilinx shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com


