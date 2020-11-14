ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Mergers; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – MOBL, BSTC, PRCP, WPX

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2020 / Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating:

MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Ivanti, Inc. for $7.05 in cash per share. If you are a MobileIron shareholder, click on this link to learn more about your legal rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/mobileiron-inc-mobl-stock-merger-ivanti/.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Endo International plc for $88.50 per share. If you are a BioSpecifics shareholder, click on this link to learn more about your rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/biospecifics-technologies-corp-stock-merger-endo-international.

Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Atlas Copco for $7.00 per share. If you are a Perceptron shareholder, click on this link to learn more about your rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/perceptron-inc-prcp-stock-merger-atlas-copco/.

WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE: WPX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Devon Energy Corporation for 0.5165 shares of Devon common stock for each share of WPX common stock. If you are a WPX Energy shareholder, click on this link to learn more about your legal rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/wpx-energy-inc-stock-merger-devon/.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

