Baby boy reported missing in North Florida found safe, police say

A baby boy reported missing Thursday morning in North Florida has been found safe, according to police.

9:38 a.m. update:

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has canceled a missing child alert out of Jacksonville and said the boy has been found safe.

Original report:

Florida law enforcement sent out a state-wide missing child alert Thursday over a missing baby.

Police said 6-week-old Armoni Francis was reported missing out of the Jacksonville area.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the baby boy was last seen with 43-year-old Kondwani Thomas.

Thomas was last seen Wednesday night walking from a home with the boy on 14th Street.

Thomas was also carrying a blue and black backpack-style diaper bag.

FDLE has not said how the man and baby may be related.

Anyone who see Thomas of Armoni is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

