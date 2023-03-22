Alert issued in Kent after cats shaved in spate of attacks

Cat owners in Kent are being warned to be vigilant after series of unusual attacks

More than 50 incidents of cats being shaved by hair clippers have been reported to an animal welfare organisation in Medway since the beginning of December.

Animals Lost and Found have created a map detailing the attacks.

The organisation's founder Natasha McPhee said the assaults were "very alarming".

"These sorts of things may seem small because the animals aren't coming home injured," she said.

"But, as everyone is aware, these sorts of things can escalate."

Ms McPhee added: "Everyone in the community is very worried about their cats."

Attacks have been recorded in a number of Kent towns, including Gillingham, Cranbrook, Ashford, and Ramsgate, as well as parts of East London.

Patrick Hamby, RSPCA chief inspector, urged pet owners to report incidents of cat shaving to the charity or the police.

"We may not be able to do something right away as it's very difficult if you have no leads to go on, but it lets us know what is going on and the areas it is happening in, so we can concentrate more in those areas," he said.

Mr Hamby also suggested preventative measures, including keeping animals inside at night.

"If a cat has been shaved, it would have had to have been held down by someone they don't know, which would put a lot of stress on the cat," he added.

"Your cat may show signs of not wanting to go out anymore, or wanting to go out much less."

