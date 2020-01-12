Ashfall reaches Manila as Taal Volcano erupts, prompts evacuations in the Philippines

The Taal Volcano in the central Philippines rumbled to life on Sunday, spewing ash and prompting evacuations in nearby communities. The volcano is located on the island of Luzon and is the country's second most active volcano.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) raised the status of the Taal Volcano from Alert Level 1 to Alert Level 2 at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, local time, indicating a moderate level of volcanic unrest. This was upgraded less than two hours later to an Alert Level 3, indicating a high level of volcanic unrest. The alert system has five levels with Alert Level 5 meaning a hazardous eruption is in progress.

"Taal Volcano Main Crater has escalated its eruptive activity, generating an eruption plume 1 km [3,280 feet] high accompanied by volcanic tremor and felt earthquakes in Volcano Island and barangays of Agoncillo, Batanga. Ashfall is currently being showered on the southwest sector of Taal," PHIVOLCS said in a statement.

Ash blankets a parking lot of a mall in Barangay Don Jose, Sta. Rosa, Laguna. (Photos by Jerome Juan Rogador II) pic.twitter.com/2E3IX5Nypj — Manila Bulletin News (@manilabulletin) January 12, 2020

Ashfall was reported in metro Manila, located about 101 km (63 miles) north of the volcano, on Sunday evening, according to CNN Philippines.

Due to the eruption, all flights, both arrival and departures, at Ninoy Aquino International Airport are now on hold. Passengers are advised to coordinate with their respective airlines for flight updates.

Gov. Jonvic Remulla announced that classes in all levels within the province of Cavite will be canceled on Monday, Jan. 13. due to heavy ashfall. Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno has also ordered the suspension of classes in all levels of public and private schools on Monday.

Ongoing phreatic explosion at the Main Crater of Taal Volcano. Photos taken from installed IP camera monitoring the activity of Taal Volcano. pic.twitter.com/9Qyd7aLvsJ — PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) January 12, 2020

Evacuations are underway for an unknown number of people in the municipalities of San Nicolas, Balete and Talisay, according to The Philippine Star.

"Magma is intruding from below. If eventually this will continue to move up, then there can be a magmatic eruption which is more dangerous," Renato Soldium, PHIVOLCS officer-in-charge, told CNN Philippines.

Cameras monitoring the volcano caught ash spewing from the crater around the midday hours of Sunday.

"The public is reminded that the main crater should be strictly off limits because sudden steam explosions can occur and high concentrations of lethal volcanic gases can be released," PHIVOLCS said. "In addition, communities around the Taal Lakeshore are advised to take precautionary measures and be vigilant of possible lake-water disturbances related to the ongoing unrest."

JUST IN: Taal Volcano erupts on Sunday afternoon. | Video courtesy of Veronica Mercado pic.twitter.com/uWEYlVJ94j — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) January 12, 2020

A moderate to high level of seismic activity has been observed in the vicinity since March 28, 2019, according to PHIVOLCS. The agency reported three earthquake events as of early Sunday afternoon.

"A seismic swarm has started at around 11:00 a.m. and ongoing as of 2:10 p.m. Sunday," PHIVOLCS said.

The last major eruption of the Taal Volcano occurred in 1977.