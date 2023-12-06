Alert about stolen SUV in DeKalb County leads to multiple people arrested, guns seized

Police say more guns and drugs are off the streets thanks to an alert about the location of a stolen car.

The DeKalb County Police Department said on Thursday officers received an alert of a stolen vehicle in the Candler Village area.

Officers said they saw 12 suspects surrounding the suburban when they arrived.

According to the department, officers were able to surround the SUV while stopping any of the suspects from running away.

DeKalb County Police found three assault rifles, five handguns, and marijuana inside of the stolen suburban.

They arrested three of them for violation of street gang terrorism. Their identities were not released.

