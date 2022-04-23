A Monroe County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle is pictured in this Monroe News File Photo

BERLIN TOWNSHIP -- A homeowner's alert system and police work combine to lead to the arrest of a burglary suspect.

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough reported the incident occurred around noon Thursday at a home in the 10000 block of N. Dixie Hwy., north of Labo Road.

Monroe County Central Dispatch received a call from the homeowner who was alerted by his Ring doorbell camera of activity around his residence. Through the application, the homeowner observed a subject walking around his residence and attempting to make entry.

Members of the sheriff’s office were able to quickly identify the suspect by using information discovered during the investigation. With the assistance of the Michigan Department of Corrections and the Michigan State Police Fugitive Task Force, the suspect was located in Detroit and taken into custody without incident.

Detectives located evidence related to the breaking and entering in the suspect’s possession. The identity of the suspect, a 54-year-old Detroit man, is being withheld pending formal arraignment on criminal charges.

The case remains under investigation by Deputy Brandon Parker of the sheriff’s Uniform Services Division, along with Detective Michael Swiercz of the Detective Bureau. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Detective Bureau at (734) 240-7530.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Alert system, Monroe County police work lead to burglary arrest