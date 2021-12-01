Alessandra Ambrosio explains why she posed nude for new photo book: ‘It was something very special’

Alessandra Ambrosio has been photographed by every top photographer – but there was one who put her completely at ease when it came to baring it all.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel teamed up with Stewart Shining for a coffee table book titled "Alessandra By Stewart Shining," which features never-before-seen shots, new editorial images, throwback snaps and more intimate nude photographs.

The two met in the late ‘90s when the supermodel, then 17, came to New York City from her native Brazil, People magazine reported on Tuesday. According to the star, they "bonded from day one."

The 40-year-old told the outlet that the final result of their latest collaboration is "an art book" because "you can see more intimate moments of my life, my career."

Alessandra Ambrosio has led a successful decades-long career as a model. Many fans still remember her as a Victoria's Secret Angel. Photo by Kristy Sparow/WireImage

"It was something very special for me to be able to do," the mother of two shared.

According to Ambrosio, one of the main reasons she posed nude for Shining was because she "trusts him."

"Even if I have been a model for a long time, there aren’t that many times that I’ve posed nude," she explained. "But with him, I decided, ‘No, let’s do it. Especially for the book.’ Because I just feel comfortable."

"I know that the picture’s not going to be vulgar," she continued. "I know it’s going to be more like a piece of art than just a sexy picture. We have [a] very similar vision on what we want from our work. So I can be 100% myself when he has the camera in front of him. We can just be super natural and free in a way."

Alessandra Ambrosio walks the runway during the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on November 30, 2016 in Paris, France. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Ambrosio also noted that her boyfriend, model Richard Lee, was a welcoming addition on set.

"[He] directs very well," she said. "If he is not working and I’m doing a photo shoot somewhere that he can come we’ll do a few pictures together sometimes."

Back in May 2020, Ambrosio spoke to Fox News about how she stays in camera-ready shape for any shoot.

"I love to do yoga as it centers me and also at the same time keeps me in shape," she said at the time. "Since there is a lot to do around the house sometimes I don’t have much time to work out, in which case I try to do some stretching and hold a plank for five to 10 minutes."

Alessandra Ambrosio credited yoga for helping her stay in camera-ready shape. Photo by Mehdi Taamallah/Nurphoto

Ambrosio revealed that while she's committed to eating clean on most days, she's made a few exceptions.

"I have always eaten healthy and that has not changed during the quarantine. I try to eat fresh, organic fruit and vegetables, but since I had multiple birthdays during this time there is an occasional piece of cake incorporated in my diet," she admitted.

Still, she pointed out that as long as you are staying active, "there is no reason to not treat yourself with a dessert here and there."

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.