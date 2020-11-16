Alessandra Bertolucci, MD, FAAO is recognized by Continental Who's Who

CLIFTON, N.J., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alessandra Bertolucci, MD, FAAO, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Ophthalmologist for her exceptional contributions in the field of Medicine.

Associated Eye Physicians provide the highest level of eye care with convenient locations serving northern and central New Jersey, including Clifton, Newark, Pompton Lakes, Elizabeth, and Westfield. From routine eye exams to highly specialized retina care for a wide variety of eye conditions, Alessandra Bertolucci, MD, and the team of board-certified eye doctors are committed to offering expert compassionate care and the latest treatment options for complete eye health and wellness and treat patients of all ages in their state-of-the-art practice.



Board-Certified Ophthalmologist, Dr. Bertolucci has led an outstanding medical career for 32 years. She currently serves patients at Associated Eye Physicians for the past 20 years, where she specializes in the pathology of the retina, diabetic retinopathy, and detached retinas. As Principal, her practice includes five other physicians, and she takes time to communicate with her patients ensuring they fully understand the procedures. Alongside her current role, Dr. Bertolucci is also an Associate Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology at New York Medical College in Valhalla, New York.



An academic, Dr. Bertolucci graduated with honors from Pisa University Medical School in Italy. Upon relocating to the United States, she went on to complete her Residency in Ophthalmology as Chief Resident at St. Vincent's Medical Center in New York City. Thereafter, she completed a Fellowship in Medical and Surgical Diseases of the Retina and Vitreous at the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary.



A Fellow of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, Dr. Bertolucci remains abreast of the latest advancements in her field. She maintains active memberships with the New Jersey Academy of Ophthalmology and the American Society of Retina Specialists. Additionally, she is a Diplomate of the American Board of Ophthalmology.



Dr. Bertolucci dedicates this honorable recognition to her mentor and colleague, Francis Cangemi, MD, and mentor Richard Rosen, MD.



To learn more, please visit https://njeyedocs.com/.

