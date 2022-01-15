Alex Baldwin turns over cell phone in 'Rust' probe





Alec Baldwin turned over his cell phone as part of the investigation into the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his movie "Rust."

The actor's civil attorney Aaron Dyer said Baldwin gave his phone to authorities Friday morning, according to a statement obtained by NBC News.

"Alec voluntarily provided his phone to the authorities this morning so they can finish their investigation. But this matter isn't about his phone, and there are no answers on his phone. Alec did nothing wrong," Dyer said in the statement. "It is clear that he was told it was a cold gun, and was following instructions when this tragic accident occurred. The real question that needs to be answered is how live rounds got on the set in the first place."

The Santa Fe sheriff's department issued a warrant for Baldwin's phone in December. The affidavit was enforced "due to individuals using cellular phones during and/or after the commission of crime(s)" so that police could search for any materials on Baldwin's phone that pertained to the shooting.

Baldwin allegedly fired a gun holding a suspected live round that killed Hutchins and injured "Rust" director Joel Souza while filming a scene for the movie last fall. The actor was reportedly told the gun was not loaded.

Baldwin sat down for an interview about the shooting with ABC's George Stephanopoulos in December, in which he claimed that he never pulled the trigger.

"I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them. Never," Baldwin told Stephanopoulos.