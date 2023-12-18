Alex Batty’s mother is a ‘conspiracy theorist’

Melanie Batty is thought to be in Finland. Greater Manchester Police are working with Interpol to locate her - PIXEL8000

The mother of Alex Batty is a “conspiracy theorist” who thought Covid-19 was “created by the state to control people”, British expats who knew her have claimed.

Alex, 17, finally returned to the UK on Saturday more than six years after he disappeared while on holiday with his mother, Melanie Batty, then 37, and his grandfather David.

Ms Batty, who is believed to have travelled to Finland shortly before Alex was discovered wandering alone in the Pyrenees, was said by locals to have been living under a different name in the remote region of Southern France.

Greater Manchester Police, who put out a missing persons alert for Alex at the time, are understood to be working with European agency, Interpol.

The force is yet to determine whether there will be a criminal investigation into his mother, who was not his legal guardian.

Melanie Batty apparently went by the name of Rosie and gave therapeutic massages - PIXEL800

Alex was found near Toulouse on Dec 13 after leaving a rural community where he had been living with his mother and grandfather who had “shunned modern life”.

Now, Susie Harrison, a British expat, has said she got to know Ms Batty – who called herself Rose – at the weekly Esperaza Sunday market.

The market was said to be popular with members of numerous “spiritual communities” located around the Pyrenees mountains.

Speaking to MailOnline, the 61-year-old said: “Rose is a conspiracy theorist. She believed that Covid-19 was not real, that it was created by the state to control the people.”

Ms Harrison said Ms Batty lived at the La Pibola campsite close to the village of Chalabre in southern France, and that she gave “therapeutic massages”.

“I don’t know what she did for money, but I know she gave therapeutic massages,” she said. “But she really wanted to set up a spiritual community here in the south of France.

“I don’t know exactly what the community was about but she wanted to create a special group of like-minded people.”

Ms Harrison also claimed that she had seen David Batty just two weeks before, despite French prosecutors previously stating they believed he had passed away six months ago.

According to residents, Melanie Batty (left) moved away from the area about a year ago - PIXEL800

A woman at the campsite confirmed an English speaking lady called Rose with a “big American-style campervan” had lived there for a time, but had moved around a year ago.

Over the weekend, it emerged that Alex had not been living permanently with his mother and had been staying on and off with the owners of a bed and breakfast in Camps-Sur-l’Agly.

Frederic Hambye and Ingrid Beauve, who own Gite de la Bastide, said they knew Alex as “Zack” and claimed that they had offered to drive him to the British Consulate, but that he had told them “he would find a way to return to the UK on his own to get new papers and go back to school”.

The B&B owners said in a statement they uploaded onto their website that they only discovered Alex’s real name “and full story” in the press at the beginning of the week.

While Alex’s grandfather stayed with him at the cottage, his mother never did, and instead “was looking for a place to live in a community”, according to the couple.

Alex was reunited with his grandmother Susan Caruana, who is his legal guardian, in Oldham, on Saturday night.