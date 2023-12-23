Alex Batty read each Harry Potter book '20 times' while in Europe

Alex Batty lived with his grandmother, Susan, who is his legal guardian - The Sun

Alex Batty, the teenager who went missing aged 11, has revealed he read each Harry Potter book at least 20 times during the six years he spent with his mother in Europe.

Mr Batty, 17, vanished in 2017 while on holiday in Spain with his mother Melanie, 43, and grandfather David, 64.

However, the teenager decided to quit the nomadic lifestyle and leave the commune six months after the death of his grandfather and ahead of his mother’s plans to move to Finland.

His mother is not his legal guardian.

Speaking to the Sun, Mr Batty explained how JK Rowling’s best selling novels were his salvation during his years in Europe.

The teenager said that his “main pastime” was reading because many of the places he was taken to didn’t have wifi connection.

Alex Batty said he took his Harry Potter box set 'everywhere' during his travels - PA

Mr Batty told The Sun: “I had a Harry Potter box set. I’m obsessed with it and must have read each of the books at least 20 times.

“I carried it everywhere even though it was massive and took up so much space.”

The teenager, who has claimed he did not attend school “for a single day”, became increasingly concerned about his education and tried to teach himself maths and computer science.

However, he said he spent most of his time working “five hours a day, five days a week” in return for food and lodging.

He told the newspaper: “The only qualifications I have are my SATs test results from primary school when I lived back in Oldham.

“That’s one of the worst things that’s happened to me throughout all this — not having a proper education.”

Mr Batty did not have a phone, but had access to a PlayStation which his mother brought him during lockdown.

In 2022 he passed an entrance exam to a computer coding school in Perpignan, but was unable to enrol because he did not have ID papers.

Melanie Batty lived in a caravan in an isolated campsite before she left for Finland in September - The Sun

The teenager’s grandmother Susan Caruana, 68, was his legal guardian and his mother took him to Spain.

She told The Sun how she felt “utterly betrayed” by her daughter’s actions, after she allowed Melanie to take Alex on what she claimed to be a week-long break in September 2017 with her ex-husband, David.

The retired mental health support worker said her daughter had gone “off the rails” and regarded her son as her “property”.

She told the newspaper: “Melanie asked to take Alex on holiday and David said he would be going too. Alex wanted to go like any child would.

“I was nervous about saying ‘Yes’ but I felt I had no choice but to give them a chance and trust them. How wrong could I have been?”

The trio flew to Malaga, but as the holiday neared its end, Ms Caruana said her daughter allowed Mr Batty to call her to explain that they would not be returning to Oldham.

Ms Caruana said: “They completely and utterly betrayed me and left me heartbroken.

“I knew as soon as I heard her say, ‘We’re getting rid of the phones now’ I thought ‘I’ll never see him again’.”

On Friday Greater Manchester Police confirmed it was investigating Mr Batty’s disappearance.

In a statement, the force said: “Greater Manchester Police has launched a criminal investigation into child abduction to understand the circumstances surrounding Alex Batty going missing from 30 Sept 2017 to 13 Dec 2023.”

