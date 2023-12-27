Alex Brown is the shining star at Milwaukee County Courthouse

Alex Brown operates a shoe shine business inside the Milwaukee County Courthouse. Brown learned to shine shoes from his father when he was in middle school.

First impressions matter. Especially in a courtroom.

Alex Brown can appreciate that.

He's not a prosecutor or a judge or some young paralegal paying their dues on their way to a career at a defense table.

Brown shines shoes.

It's here, on the ground floor of the Milwaukee County Courthouse, just a few steps from the cafeteria, where the 46-year-old Brown can be seen each day working at the Courthouse Valet station.

His office is a sit-down Collins shine stand fitted with mocha-colored leather chairs and brass foot stirrups. His work tools are an assortment of brushes and cleaning rags, along with a collage of glosses and polishes that come in umpteen shades of brown and tan.

It's all reminiscent of a old black-and-white photo. But its value is timeless.

"I don't do anything for a job. I do things for a purpose," Brown said. "I get to bring something back to new every day.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley gets a shoe shine from Alex Brown on Dec. 12, 2023, at the Milwaukee County Courthouse.

"I live my life like that. Every day is a new day for me."

Brown is among the scores of people who work inside the state's busiest courthouse but aren't law-types.

While most people may think courthouses are filled mainly keenly coifed men in sport coats and neatly manicured women in pantsuits or pencil skirts, Brown wears a traditional shiner's apron to work. Proudly.

He was in middle school, maybe 13 years old, the first time he picked up a shine brush. Brown learned the trade from his father, Ricky, who runs a separate stand.

A Milwaukee native, Brown's only time away from shining came when he went to college in Maryland. After four years, he came back to Milwaukee and to the shining stirrups.

Brown makes it his mission to smoothen out scuffs, blend discolorations and cover imperfections on shoes worn by courthouse visitors. And he does so, in many instances, just moments before they appear before a judge — it can be a high-stakes situation.

Shoe shiners are harder to find these days, outside of a train station or an airport. The COVID-19 pandemic intensified the industry's decline as more people worked from home, and more people began wearing more casual shoes in the workplace.

Milwaukee County's courthouse was an anomaly during the pandemic; it never fully closed. The court continued to operate, while implementing strict social distancing policies and leaning more on technology for virtual hearings.

Keeping the courthouse open meant Brown could keep working.

While Brown says he doesn't keep count of how many shoes he's restored in a week, month or a year, he's been able to make a living working at Milwaukee's courthouse, which processes roughly 150,000 case files annually. That means a lot of potential foot traffic.

Alex Brown shines a shoe Dec. 12, 2023, at the Milwaukee County Courthouse.

Still, he doesn't obsess over how many shoes march into the courthouse or ponder the potential profit.

"People come in and out of here ... and, at the end of the day, people put an emphasis on what? At the end of the day, what really matters to me is how a person is doing. Are you healthy? That's what matters, not how much (money) you made.

"What makes my day? Peace of mind."

