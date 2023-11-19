Alex Hutton, 18, of Swansea, faces terrorism charge

Alex Hutton, also known as Alex Edwards was remanded in custody after being charged with five offences

A teenager from Swansea been remanded in custody by a London court charged with a terrorism offence.

Alex Hutton, also known as Alex Edwards, appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court on Saturday accused of five offences in total.

The 18-year-old from the Morriston area will appear before the Old Bailey on 24 November.

South Wales Police said: "The investigation is continuing and there is no identified risk to the public".

He is charged with:

disseminating a terrorist publication between 24 September and 16 November 2023, contrary to Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006

attempting to commit grievous bodily harm with intent on 20 May 2023, contrary to Section 1 (1) of the Criminal Attempts Act 1981

assault occasioning actual bodily harm on 20 May 2023, contrary to Section 47 Offences Against the Person Act 1861

breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order imposed on 9 September 2021, between 1 July 2022 and 15 November 2023, contrary to s.339, Sentencing Act 2020

possessing a bladed article in a public place between 9 November 2023 and 12 November 2023, contrary to Section 139, Criminal Justice Act 1988