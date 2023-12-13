Alex Fisher, partner plan Good Fortune lounge for downtown Canton

Bev Shaffer, Canton Repository
·2 min read
Good Fortune co-owner Alex Fisher, left, executive chef Roman Moretti, and co-owner Ali Malka plan to open Good Fortune restaurant in March 2024 at Fourth Street NW and Cleveland Avenue NW in downtown Canton.
Diners and revelers can expect some Good Fortune soon in downtown Canton.

Alex Fisher, vice president, treasurer and fourth generation of the family-operated Fisher’s Foods, and business partner Ali Malka say they plan a new bar-lounge concept of that name for March 2024 at 337 Cleveland Ave. NW.

The site is part of the former home to Buzzbin.

The new bar-and-lounge concept will feature elevated food and drink, with Roman Moretti as Good Fortune’s chef. Cocktails and food will include some classics while also highlighting seasonality and creativity.

Fisher, who has lived in downtown Canton for more than 12 years, is committed to the revitalization of the area.

“The name Good Fortune came about as the concept progressed," Fisher said. "It will be located in an iconic corner of Canton, and Malka and I have had good fortune working toward the goal of opening.”

Fisher said the group currently is hosting supper clubs and pop-ups, with one scheduled at 5 p.m. Sunday at Fronimo's Downtown, at 315 Cleveland Ave. NW.

A crystal ball was painted on the outside of Good Fortune, which is expected to open in March at Fourth Street NW and Cleveland Avenue NW in downtown Canton. The restaurant is a project by Alex Fisher and his partner, Ali Malka. The restaurant will be located in part of the former home of Buzzbin.
Two additional supper clubs are planned prior to Good Fortune's opening. Fisher and Malka plan them in a space downtown while helping to showcase other Canton businesses. Previous supper clubs were hosted at Hercules Apartments and Deli Ohio. Upcoming locations have yet to be determined.

In October, Good Fortune also played host to a pop-up on Oct. 6 at First Friday in front of its impending location, serving chicken patty sandwiches and a vegetarian option along with a house-made grape soda made with local concord grapes.

Some menu items from previous supper clubs included a Midwest mole as well as a koji-cured eye of round. Charred cauliflower was paired with seasoned yogurt and curried apple ketchup.

Good Fortune, set to open in downtown Canton in March 2024, will host a December Supper Club
Once Good Fortune opens, Fisher said the plan is to continue pop-ups and supper club events throughout the year, including wine dinners; dinners highlighting makers and creators; and guest chefs.

He said the supper clubs always will focus on a more in-depth menu. The Good Fortune menu will be similar. The bar menu will have a modern American approach to food, with a hyper focus on seasonality and sustainability.

"While we take what we do very seriously, we honestly just want to have fun doing what we all love and believe in," Fisher said. "The space will be approachable for all, as we invite everyone to take this journey along with us."

Reach Bev at bshaffer@gannett.com or 330-580-8318.

