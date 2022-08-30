Alex Gersh is Named Paysafe’s Newest Chief Financial Officer

Exec-Edge
·2 min read

The former Sportradar executive will join the company this October

By Exec Edge Editorial Staff

Paysafe Ltd (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS) has appointed Alex Gersh as its new Chief Financial Officer. Gersh officially joins the company on October 3, 2022, and will report into Paysafe CEO, Bruce Lowthers. Gersh brings to Paysafe a proven track record of over 25 years’ international financial leadership and has previously held CFO positions in public and private organizations in both the UK and U.S. Gersh will replace former CFO, Izzy Dawood, who leaves the company later in the year.

In a statement about his appointment, Alex Gersh stated: “Paysafe has a highly diversified and relevant digital payments offering in the specialized industries it focuses on including gaming and entertainment. I have been fortunate to have worked for some of the biggest brands in these sectors and I very much look forward to bringing my knowledge and insights to my new role at Paysafe and being part of this ambitious company’s future growth story.”

Gersh comes to Paysafe from Sportradar, a global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors, where he built a high performing finance function and successfully led the company’s IPO on NASDAQ in September last year. Before working with Sportradar, he spent six years in the online betting industry, most recently as CFO and Board Director of Paddy Power Betfair plc, which was formed in February 2016 following the merger of Paddy Power plc and Betfair Group plc. Before entering the online betting industry, Gersh spent nearly eight years as CFO for NDS Group London, a leading global provider of digital pay TV software solutions. In his earlier career, Gersh held finance leadership roles for high profile organizations in the telecommunications industry including British Telecom and Motorola.

Bruce Lowthers, Paysafe CEO, said: “Alex is a highly talented finance executive with a proven track record of driving growth for the international companies he has helped to lead. I know he will be a real asset to our team as we continue our path to accelerate growth and drive long term value for all our stakeholders.” Lowthers continued: “I would like to express our sincere thanks to Izzy for his significant contribution to Paysafe during his time with the company and his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition of responsibilities.”

 

Contact:

executives-edge.com

editor@executives-edge.com

 

 

