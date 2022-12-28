Alex Hale appointed as Assistant Prosecuting Attorney

Alex Hale has been appointed to the position of Assistant Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney, according to the spokesperson with Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Wednesday, Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr announced the appointment of Hale as the Prosecuting Attorney assigned to the Criminal Division of the Prosecutor’s Office handling a felony criminal docket, the spokesperson said in a media release shared with News Center 7.

Hale previously served as an Assistant Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney in May of 2021 until he left the office in May of 2022, the spokesperson said.

Hale graduated with his undergrad History degree from the University of Findlay in 2010 before moving on to receive his law degree from the University of Toledo College of Law in 2014, according to the media release.







