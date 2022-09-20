Alex Jones calls Sandy Hook trial judge a ‘tyrant’ and furiously insists: ‘I was not wrong on purpose’

Alex Jones launched into a furious rant as his Sandy Hook damages case resumed, calling the judge a “tyrant” and insisting he didn’t broadcast lies about the mass shooting “on purpose”.

The Infowars founder and conspiracy theorist is on trial in Connecticut, where the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting claimed the lives of 26 people - mostly young children - on 14 December 2012.

Mr Jones lost a number of defamation cases by default after he was sued by families of victims over his false claims that the massacre was a hoax perpetrated to institute stricter gun control laws.

The ongoing trial is the second proceeding determining the amount Mr Jones and Infowars must pay in damages.

Outside the court on Tuesday, Mr Jones told reporters: “This is a travesty of justice and this judge is a tyrant. This judge is ordering me to say that I'm guilty and to say that I'm a liar. None of that's true. I was not wrong about Sandy Hook on purpose.”

“I questioned it just like Jussie Smollett, just like WMDs in Iraq, just like the Gulf of Tonkin. There have been a lot of staged events in history, like WMDs in Iraq, and I question every major event that we see, and so I'm being put in an impossible position inside of this courthouse where I'm being ordered to say I'm guilty,” he added.

Alex Jones talks to reporters before heading into Waterbury Superior Court. @RepAMNewsdesk pic.twitter.com/gn2aMDTuP0 — Lance Reynolds (@LanceRReynolds_) September 20, 2022

“Has anybody ever heard of someone being ordered to say they're guilty, even in a criminal trial, where they found somebody with dead bodies? If the guilty person wants to get up and say they're innocent, they're allowed to,” he said.

He claimed that “the judiciary has been weaponized,” that this trial is a “struggle session right outside of South Africa or Communist China,” and that he would be “perjuring myself” if he said he didn’t profit from his coverage of Sandy Hook.

“This is the murder of American justice. This is extremely dangerous,” Mr Jones told the press.

Mr Jones returned to the assembled press to say “I don’t want to be the Sandy Hook man. It was a small part of what we said and did”.

He noted that he “followed” discussions on the site 4chan and other sources which “turned out to be wrong”.

Mr Jones told reporters that this is “all a larger plan” to restrict and close down the free press, adding that attorneys are going to be us his case as a roadmap against others, according to Anna Merlan of Vice.

He added that “nobody knows” the name of the gunman, Adam Lanza, who died by suicide when first responders arrived at the school almost ten years ago.

“I am not Adam Lanza. I did not kill the children,” Mr Jones said.

“They really want to take me out because I’ve been exposing the Great Reset.”

According to political scientist and writer Ivan Wecke, “the set of conspiracy theories around the Great Reset are nebulous and hard to pin down, but piecing them together gives us something like this: the Great Reset is the global elite’s plan to instate a communist world order by abolishing private property while using COVID-19 to solve overpopulation and enslaving what remains of humanity with vaccines”.

When Mr Jones was asked if he considered the proceeding to be taking place in a kangaroo court, he said: “Buddy, it’s all kangaroos and railroads, you’re damn right.”