Alex Jones claims he’s the victim in press conference outside Sandy Hook trial

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones held a Wednesday afternoon press conference outside the Connecticut courthouse where his Sandy Hook defamation trial is taking place, claiming loudly that he’s the victim.

As he did on Tuesday, the 48-year-old Infowars founder used that opportunity to rant about the trial to determine damages he owes families. The victims’ families are claiming his lies about the 2012 school shooting that left 26 people dead at a Newtown, Conn., school led crazed conspiracy theorists to antagonize them in the decade that followed.

“I did say things that were hurtful and not true, but I didn’t do it on purpose,” Jones insisted on Wednesday.

Jones ranted that he had apologized for pushing his false narrative on numerous occasions over the years and blamed “the corporate media” for undermining the degree to which he feels he’s taken responsibility for his actions.

“We have a 95% accuracy rate on so many other subjects,” the Infowars host claimed. “I do question a lot of things.”

One victim the six-person jury heard from Wednesday was Erica Lafferty, whose mother Dawn Lafferty Hocksprung, was the principal at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Tearing up during her testimony, Lafferty said she’s moved six times to escape harassment from kooks claiming the killings were a ruse orchestrated by gun-control advocates.

She said she would be badgered when grocery shopping. Once while at a gas station, Lafferty said she was pointed out by a conspiracy nut who accused her of being part of the “Sandy Hook hoax.”

Lafferty said she books car share rides under an alias. After her mom’s murder, Lafferty told jurors she set up an online scholarship fund to honor her mother’s legacy as an educator, but shut it down amid constant harassment. She also claimed to have received personal threats, including one note saying that she “should die and be buried next to my fake dead mother.”

Jones’ fans believed that the victims in gunman Adam Lanza’s massacre were actors.

The right-wing activist is expected to appear in court Thursday, where Judge Barbara Bellis said she’ll be ready to deal with him.

“He’s not going to get special treatment,” she told attorneys in court Wednesday, where the judge broached the possibility of Jones’ being found in contempt of court if his rhetoric matched what he’s been spewing outside the courthouse.

Asked why she chose to pursue legal action against Jones, Lafferty said, “There were lies about me and my family, and they would not stop.”

In addition to claiming school shootings aren’t real, Jones has claimed the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center was a government conspiracy, the 2020 presidential election was rigged, COVID-19 is a Chinese “bio-weapon” and U.S. scientists are putting chemicals in the nation’s water supply that makes frogs gay.