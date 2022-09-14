Alex Jones trial - live: Victim’s sister recalls ‘fear for life’ in tearful testimony on Sandy Hook lies

A sister of a teacher killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting and an FBI agent described what it has been to live in fear for the lives of family members in a tearful testimony after they were accused of being crisis actors by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and others.

Carlee Soto Parisi and FBI agent William Aldenberg were the first witnesses to testify in the second trial in front of a Connecticut jury.

“I frequently got threatening emails and messages on all social media,” she testified.

“And it got to a point where they would use the gun emoji. And I spoke with cops in Connecticut and my husband ended up having to speak with cops in North Carolina, because we were scared for our lives.”

Mr Jones is not in attendance on the first day in the Waterbury courtroom.

This is the second trial for Jones, who was last month ordered by a Texas jury to pay nearly $50m to the parents of one of the slain children.

There is a six-member jury and several alternates who will ultimately decide how much the conspiracy theorist should pay relatives of eight victims and an FBI agent.

Infowars host Alex Jones sarcastically claimed he killed Sandy Hook victims in an unhinged rant about the $50m defamation verdict that a Texas jury made against him.

Jones made the inflammatory comments, his first since losing a defamation case brought by the family of one of the school children murdered in the mass shooting, during an interview with YouTube journalist Andrew Callaghan.

A lawyer representing eight families who lost family members in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre tore into Infowars founder Alex Jones as the second damages trial against him began in Connecticut.

“Unless you stand up to bullies, a bully will never stop,” Chris Mattei said during opening statements on Tuesday, according to Law & Crime.

Alex Jones and Infowars were sanctioned just minutes into the second damages trial over his false claims about the Sandy Hook school shooting.

The trial started on Tuesday in Connecticut, where the shooting took place almost a decade ago on 14 December 2012.

Judge Barbara Bellis issued a ruling that Mr Jones and Infowars will not be allowed to argue that they didn’t make considerable profits from covering the shooting because they didn’t hand over Google Analytics data concerning the traffic of Infowars to the plaintiffs, Vice reported.

Conspiracy theorist and conservative radio host Alex Jones is going back to trial a month after a judge ordered he pay nearly $50m for damages caused by his insistence that the Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax.

Jones has already been found liable for causing emotional and psychological harm to the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook shooting. Following the attack, he made numerous claims suggesting the shooting was a hoax intended to help justify a government-led confiscation of Americans’ guns.

Judge Bellis schooled counsel several times during day one of the trial.

Just before the end of the day, she struck from the record what she deemed as “entirely improper comments” made by defence attorney Norm Pattis.

After a brief, objection-peppered, cross-examination, Mr Pattis says he has no further questions and the jury is dismissed for the day.

Closing out her direct testimony, Carlee answers that her sister lived and Sandy Hook was real.

Cross-examination begins.

In addition to online harassment, Carlee recalls a man showing up at a 5K race they would hold each year in honour of Vicky.

“He showed up waving a picture, one that was similar to the one you guys saw” and saying “This never happened” and calling her and her family crisis actors.

The harasser wore a Team Vicki shirt “just to make it worse,” she adds.

"I'm not worried about myself. I'm worried about my family." - Plaintiff Bill Aldenberg testified.



Other conspiracies included that Vicky wasn’t real and that the family were all actors.

“It makes me angry,” Carlee says. “I’m not a liar.”

“You can’t grieve properly because you’re constantly defending yourself and your loved ones.”

Carlee recalls a woman that went to school with her thought she had made it all up — “I just couldn’t wrap my head around that.”

Having moved to North Carolina with her husband, a marine, she met the wife of another servicemember who asked if it had really happened.

Carlee recalls finding out that there were people who believed Sandy Hook was a hoax.

It was in the first couple of months that people kept posting a picture of Carlee crying outside the school which had become famous. They would put them alongside other photos of young women caught up in other tragedies such as the Boston bombing and Aurora shooting and allege it was all the same crisis actor.

The theories about her snowballed. Carlee saw tons of posts about her on Facebook and Twitter and Instagram.

“I had no idea why someone would make this up. I was so confused,” she recalls. “You feel so small.”

She adds: “You’re just one person. What can you do?”

At the firehouse, Carlee remembers a parent standing up and yelling, demanding to know what hospital their kids were at.

They were told in response that everyone in the room had lost a loved one. She thinks the Governor told them this.

She remembers running out of the room after this and fell into a firefighter’s arms who was standing outside.

Her dad came up behind her and said “we need to go home, there’s no reason for us to stay here anymore”.

After giving a description to a state trooper with the help of a teacher who has seen what Vicky was wearing, Carlee waited at a barrier set up around the school and kept trying to contact her sister by text and voicemail.

Asked if she had heard of Alex Jones before this, she says no. Carlee says people were taking it seriously and there was no evidence of it being fake — no “frauds, actors, or imposters”.

Ms Soto Parisi is asked about her home life and recalls that the night before she died Vicky came home with a big bag of Scholastic books for her classroom.

Carlee says Vicky was “one of the first in the building and one of the last to leave.”

That morning Carlee heard her get up, stomping around getting ready. She didn’t see her though.

Later that morning Vicky was called by her mother who drove her and her brother to Sandy Hook. She remembers lots of people running and crying around the school. They were directed to the firehouse which had been set up as a meeting point.

No one had seen Vicky.

Witness: Carlee Soto-Parisi

The next witness is Carlee Soto-Parisi, the sister of Vicky Soto, one of the teachers murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary School on 14 December 2012.

She is married with three children and is a stay-at-home mother.

Vicky was 27 when she died, ten years ago. The whole family, including all four siblings, lived with their parents at the time in Stratford at the time.

A lawyer representing eight families who lost family members in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre tore into Infowars founder Alex Jones as the second damages trial against him began in Connecticut.

“Unless you stand up to bullies, a bully will never stop,” Chris Mattei said during opening statements on Tuesday, according to Law & Crime.

After a short redirect and the failure to play a video, the court take a five-minute recess before the next witness is called.

Mr Pattis asks who are the powerful people that Jones is affiliated with.

Mr Aldenberg asks if Mr Pattis knows who Joe Rogan is and he asks: “Is Joe Rogan harassing you too?”

There is a wave of squabbling and backtalk at which point Judge Bellis shouts: “Counsel, sidebar!”

Both attorneys sheepishly approach the bench and agree to something the judge tells them.

Shortly after, Mr Pattis finishes cross-examination and re-direct begins.

The jury is sent out for an extensive sidebar regarding mentions of Hillary Clinton and Megyn Kelly by Mr Pattis.

Mr Mattei says Mr Pattis’ trial strategy is to inject political opinion and viewpoints into the arguments.

Mr Pattis argues that Mr Mattei already did that with his opening statement.

The judge rules against Mr Pattis who said he will not mention Ms Kelly and will move on.

“When did you first learn the name Alex Jones?” Mr Pattis asks.

Mr Aldenberg says he assumes he learned it from the victims’ specialist. He thinks he learned about Halbig targeting him from the New Haven division of the FBI.

Regarding the messages he received, Mr Pattis asks if anyone was ever arrested for threatening Mr Aldenberg online. No one was.

Cross-examination begins with Mr Pattis asking if Mr Aldenberg considers himself a first responder. He responds that he does not.

He is then asked about how often he saw his therapist after Sandy Hook. Mr Aldenberg says he had approximately a dozen sessions ranging from 10 to 30 minutes both in-person and by phone.

Court takes a 15 minute break and will resume with cross-examination of Mr Aldenberg by Mr Pattis of the defence team.

“Some of these people are very deranged,” Mr Aldenberg testifies, adding that the enormity of Alex Jones’ audience made him worry for his family.

“This whole thing is messed up,” he says, noting that it has now amounted to ten years of harassment.

“What are we doing here?” he asks, emotionally.

Mr Aldenberg says he googles himself about once a week for the safety of his family to see if there are any new theories or threats. He reiterates that the conspiracy theorists are “deranged” and could be outside the courthouse today.

When asked about the involvement of Mr Wheeler in the theories about him, Mr Aldenberg cries again and says he finds that the worst part and takes some responsibility for the harassment that Mr Wheeler has had to endure since the death of his son.

Tuesday 13 September 2022 20:00 , Oliver O'Connell

His attempts to get help from the FBI and the association for agents went nowhere.

Mr Aldenberg would get “violent, threatening” messages from a man called John Santiago saying he was David Wheeler. The man’s Facebook profile picture was a split image of the two men.

Santiago contacted FBI agents who warned Mr Aldeneberg that he sounded dangerous.

Wolfgang Halbig — who appeared on Alex Jones’ show — was also calling and emailing the FBI, saying Mr Aldenberg wasn’t an FBI agent, he testified.

The defence keeps objecting over speculation and hearsay. Mr Aldenberg tries to reframe his answers appropriately, but remains emotional.

Mr Aldenberg recalls how eventually he became the centre of conspiracy theories, more than two years after the tragedy.

Some people online started analysing photos showing Mr Aldenberg saying he wasn’t a real FBI agent and that he was an actor, he testifies.

He again starts hyperventilating when he recalls conspiracy theorists saying he was the same person as David Wheeler, whose son Ben died in the attack.

Mr Aldenberg describes the conspiracy theories as “crushing” adding that people created social media accounts under his name “and spread this filth”.

Mr Mattei establishes that Mr Aldenberg reutned to Sandy Hook after the tragedy because there were “threats being made to the children’s funerals,” that people were “going to come and cause trouble at the funerals.”

He worked security at one of the children’s funerals at Trinity Episcopal Church in January 2013. At that time Mr Aldenberg also became in-house counsel for the FBI in Connecticut and oversaw a victims’ assistance program.

One of the victims’ specialists he oversaw spent about 18 months responding to threats and harassment that Sandy Hook families said they were experiencing.

“It was constant,” he said, recalling that there were death threats and anonymous phone calls to people all over town from “seriously disturbed people”.