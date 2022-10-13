Alex Jones defiant over $965m damages to Sandy Hook families: ‘Ain’t no money’

11
Gloria Oladipo
·3 min read
<span>Photograph: Tyler Sizemore/AP</span>
Photograph: Tyler Sizemore/AP

Many people across the US have praised a verdict against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones that will force the rightwing online personality to pay almost $1bn to those affected by his lies about the Sandy Hook shooting being a hoax.

But Jones himself has maintained a defiant attitude that he does not have the money to pay.

On Wednesday, a judge ordered the Infowars host to pay $965m in damages to the families of Sandy Hook victims. The damages will be divided among 15 plaintiffs who sued Jones for defamation as apart of a Connecticut lawsuit, with amounts ranging from $28m to $120m.

In a separate Texas lawsuit against Jones in August, a jury awarded almost $50m to the parents of another child who was killed in the Sandy Hook massacre, a 2012 mass shooting in which 20 children and six adults were killed.

Jones was not physically in the most recent courtroom, but reacted to the verdict on his Infowars show. Jones laughed and mocked the amounts that were awarded to the various individuals.

During his broadcast, Jones called the trial “all made up”, reported the Associated Press, encouraging his audience to donate money to his company and buy its products to offset the damages owed.

Jones has routinely claimed that he does not have the money to pay the large damages that he now owes. “Ain’t going to be happening. Ain’t no money,” he said on Wednesday during his show.

Jones added: “This must be what hell’s like – they just read out the damages. Even though you don’t got the money.”

But representatives for the families have argued that Jones is attempting to dodge the payments. In August, an economist estimated that Jones was worth $270m, reported the New York Times.

Jones has also made $50m annually in revenue from his Infowars empire, profits that increased during his defamation trials in Texas and Connecticut.

For years, Jones has used his online platform to claim the mass shooting was a hoax, falsehoods that brought increased attention and profits to his website, reports the New York Times.

Jones’s claims incited harassment and death threats towards the families, many of whom say they still struggle with the psychological impact of Jones’s lies.

Families say that they received regular abuse from Jones’s followers for years, including threats that the graves of their loved one would be dug up and vandalized.

Erica Lafferty, the daughter of slain Sandy hook principal Dawn Hochsprung, said that individuals have mailed rape threats to her home. Mark Barden testified how conspiracy theorists urinated on the grave of his seven-year old son, Daniel, and threatened to dig up the child’s coffin.

Reactions from the families were mostly tearful, with several individuals weeping while the verdict was being read, reported NBC News.

“Every day in that courtroom, we got up on the stand and we told the truth,” Robbie Parker, father of Sandy Hook victim Emilie Parker, said to the New York Times.

Parker added: “Telling the truth shouldn’t be so hard, and it shouldn’t be so scary.”

“I wish that after today, I can just be a daughter grieving my mother and stop worrying about the conspiracy theorists,” said Lafferty, adding that “[the] hate, lies and conspiracy theories will follow both me and my family through the rest of our days.”

Attorneys for the awarded families have said that Jones will be forced to pay despite his claims of bankruptcy.

“We are going to enforce this verdict as long as it takes because that is what justice requires,” said Chris Mattei, an attorney for the victims.

“There will be more Alex Joneses in this world, but what they learned here today is that they absolutely will be held accountable,” added Lafferty.

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Connecticut officers shot and killed, 1 wounded

    "We ask your thoughts and prayers be with the families, the officer and all those impacted," Connecticut State Police said in a statement.

  • Snap employee data exposed after breach at document company Elevate -letter

    (Reuters) -Ephemeral messaging app Snap had employee data exposed by a breach at a third-party document analysis firm, according to a document reviewed by Reuters on Thursday. Snap said it had been told by document analysis company Elevate that an unauthorized party had accessed some of Elevate's computer systems in March 2022, according to a Sept. 13 letter to a former employee. The letter said Snap was terminating its relationship with Elevate, which also provides services to law firms, according to its website.

  • Bike Buses: Kids Are Commuting To School In Group Bike Rides

    “Bike buses” — adult-led organized group bike rides to school — are taking over neighborhoods, resulting in happier and more active children.

  • LGBTQ voting bloc set to near one-in-five voters by 2040, Human Rights Campaign says

    Story at a glance LGBTQ adults are expected to account for nearly 18 percent of the nation’s voting eligible population by 2040, according to a new report from the Human Rights Campaign and Bowling Green State University. In several key red states including Georgia, Texas and Arizona, the proportion of LGBTQ voters is expected to…

  • AG wins $23M in financial relief for 20K victims of Charlotte-area debt collector

    Attorney General Josh Stein won a consent judgment against Gordon Scott Engle, of Cornelius, and his Texas-based debt collection companies.

  • 'No Justification' for SEC to Deny Bitcoin Trust Conversion Into ETF: Grayscale

    Grayscale slammed the SEC for not applying its standards evenly to spot Bitcoin ETFs and Bitcoin futures-based ETFs.

  • Boston Beer (SAM) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

    Boston Beer (SAM) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Families $1 Billion—but Still Won't Stop

    A jury Wednesday handed down a verdict in favor of 14 Sandy Hook families who brought a suit against right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for repeated claims that the mass murder of their children was a hoax.

  • Gay couple beaten and bloodied outside Connecticut gay bar

    A gay couple was beaten and bloodied in front of the Connecticut gay bar they own.

  • Ex-LMPD officer used police tech to hack Snapchats and steal nude photos and videos

    Bryan Wilson relied on his law enforcement access to data software to hack into the victims' accounts, according to a federal document.

  • Pennsylvania woman stunned to be charged $50K for asthma medication. No one can explain it

    A woman received a bill for over $50,000 for an asthma medication at one tenth that price her doctor prescribed. Nobody could tell her why.

  • Bice: Mandela Barnes criticizes Ron Johnson over purchase of private plane by his adult children

    Ron Johnson voted for Trump's 2017 tax plan, which included a provision allowing people to write off the cost of a new private plane on their taxes.

  • Masters on scrubbing claims suggesting 2020 election wasn’t ‘free and fair’: ‘I still believe it, that’s for sure’

    GOP Arizona Senate hopeful Blake Masters said Wednesday that he still believes a since-deleted statement from his campaign website that indicated that the 2020 presidential election was neither free or fair. During an interview on Fox News, Masters was asked why he deleted a line from his campaign website that had said, “If we had…

  • ‘He’s a clown’: Sen. Chris Murphy rips Alex Jones and the culture behind Infowars

    Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., joins Yahoo News’ “Skullduggery” podcast to discuss the jury decision ordering Infowars founder Alex Jones to pay $965 million in damages to the families of eight Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims and to an FBI agent for falsely claiming that the Dec. 14, 2012, massacre in Newtown, Conn., was staged. “Alex Jones is still a celebrity in the political right,” said Murphy. “The culpability here is on Jones, but it is also much more broadly on the Republican Party that continues to celebrate Alex Jones.”

  • Mobile operator Veon may spin off Russian Beeline -Izvestia cites sources

    Dutch mobile operator Veon may separate its assets in Russia from the wider company, Russia's Izvestia daily quoted three unidentified sources as saying on Thursday - a report that pushed Veon's Moscow-listed shares over 20% higher. Veon operates its Beeline brand through its subsidiary Vimpelcom in Russia, a market that accounts for around half of the group's revenues. Veon also operates Beeline in Kazakhstan and Kyivstar in Ukraine.

  • He drove 7 hours to deliver pipe bomb in gift box to kill ‘romantic rival,’ feds say

    Then a big explosion came.

  • Abortion Is Motivating Voters, but Republicans Would Rather Change the Subject

    In Wisconsin, Tim Michels, a Republican running for governor, promised activists that he would never “flip-flop” on his support for an 1849 law that bans abortion except when a woman’s life is threatened. Less than three weeks later, he changed his stance. In the Phoenix suburbs, staffers whisked away Juan Ciscomani, a Republican House candidate, citing an urgent text, after he was asked by a voter whether he supported abortion bans. And in New Hampshire, Don Bolduc, the Republican running for g

  • Heirs to Richest Turks Put Fortunes Into Tech at Riskiest Moment

    (Bloomberg) -- As the eldest son of Turkey’s richest man, Yahya Ulker was destined to take over his family’s multi-billion dollar business. But the 29-year-old opted for a different path, supporting local startups and venture capitalists. Most Read from BloombergIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk After Nord Stream HitAlex Jones Must Pay $965 Million for His Sandy Hook LiesAfter

  • 'Yu-Gi-Oh!' Creator Kazuki Takahashi Reportedly Drowned Trying to Save Child Caught in Riptide

    The anime and TCG community was shocked in July when news broke that Yu-Gi-Oh! creator Kazuki...

  • Nigerian company turns e-waste into solar power

    STORY: For employees at Nigeria's Quadloop, these old laptops are much more than just electronic waste.They are a source of light.The company recycles the lithium batteries inside, as well as other parts such as wires, screws and screens, into solar lanterns.Quadloop founder Dozie Igweilo says there is a market for locally-produced, affordable electronic in Nigeria - but that many of the components are not available."We noticed that yes there is a market for this and if we leverage electronic waste, we are going to cut down the cost of production as well as the cost of sales. That's when we started building and that's what brought us to where we are today.’’Igweilo says many of the customers for the solar units - which sell for $32 each - are small businesses.In a country that suffers severe power outages, it's a way for them to stay productive.One such client in Blessing Samuel.The hairdresser says she previously had to run her generator at night or postpone unfinished work to the following day.“It relieves me off the stress of buying fuel and extra expenses.’’Igweilo says there is a pressing need for cheaper devices in Africa's most populous country.As well as small businesses, his target market also includes local community hospitals.Amid Nigeria's energy crisis, it's a way for them to keep the lights on - with the added bonus of helping tackle climate change.