Alex Jones faces calls for arrest after apparent Biden threat

Alex Jones speaks to supporters of President Donald Trump during a protest on 12 December, 2020 in Washington, DC (Getty Images)

Alex Jones is facing calls for his arrest after the conspiracy theorist told a Donald Trump rally that president-elect Joe Biden will be removed "one way or the other".

The InfoWars host has been accused of attempting to incite violence during his speech at the “Million MAGA march” which was held to drum up support for Mr Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud.

"So I don't know who's going to the White House in 38 days but I sure know this - Joe Biden is a globalist and Joe Biden will be removed one way or another,” Mr Jones said during his appearance at the event.

The speech quickly drew backlash on social media, with some critics demanding Mr Jones be arrested in light of the comments.

Race author and activist Tim Wise tweeted: “Time to arrest Alex Jones. This was a threat against the president-elect. It is not protected speech. Arrest him.”

Members of the anti-Trump Republican political action committee The Lincoln Project also lashed out at the conspiracy theory and called for his arrest.

David Weissman, a Steering Committee member of the group, said: "This antisemitic trope should also be considered a threat and Alex Jones should be arrested for incitement."

Fred Wellman, who is Senior Advisor for Veterans Affairs at the PAC, tweeted: "Hi @SecretService just you know...saying hello,” alongside a link to Mr Jones’ remarks.

During the speech Mr Jones pushed unfounded claims of election fraud and referenced the QAnon conspiracy theory, which promoted the belief that the president is secretly working to save the world from a satanic cult of paedophiles and cannibals.

Why hasn’t Alex Jones been arrested yet — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) December 13, 2020

“The system is publicly stealing this election from the biggest landslide and the biggest political realignment since 1776,” Mr Jones said.

"We will never back down to the Satanic paedophile, globalist New World Order and their walking-dead reanimated corpse Joe Biden, and we will never recognise him".

Meanwhile, criticism of the host and calls for his arrest continued to pour in on social media.

Time to arrest Alex Jones. This was a threat against the president elect. It is not protected speech. Arrest him. https://t.co/DGDywyhwQr — Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) December 13, 2020

“Why hasn’t Alex Jones been arrested yet,” political action committee MeidasTouch wrote.

Talk show host Chip Franklin said: "Alex Jones needs to be arrested. But how bout we start with a SINGLE Republican calling him out for his insane, racist, anti-American rants? One Republican."

“Do U think the Secret Service should have a talking to with #AlexJones? I do!,” Perez Hilton added.

Alex Jones needs to be arrested.



But how bout we start with a SINGLE Republican calling him out for his insane, racist, anti-American rants?



One Republican. — Chip Franklin InsideTheBeltway.com (@chipfranklin) December 13, 2020

Following the rally, violence erupted on the streets as far-right extremists clashed with counter-protesters and four people were taken to hospital with stab wounds, DC fire spokesman, Doug Buchanan, said.

