Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 billion Sandy Hook verdict, experts say

FILE PHOTO: Infowars founder Alex Jones speaks after appearing at his Sandy Hook defamation trial in Waterbury
1
Jack Queen
·4 min read

By Jack Queen

(Reuters) - Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has vowed to fight a nearly $1 billion defamation verdict against him, but experts say neither bankruptcy nor an appeal of a Connecticut jury’s findings on Wednesday are likely to salvage his personal fortune and media empire.

A jury in Waterbury, Connecticut, state court found Jones and the parent company of his Infowars website must pay $965 million to numerous families of the 20 children and six staff members slain at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012 for claiming they were actors who faked the tragedy as part of a government plot.

The verdict could grow substantially when a judge decides how much to award in punitive damages next month. It also comes three months after a Texas jury awarded two Sandy Hook parents $49.3 million in a similar case.

Jones has said he will fight the verdict on appeal and use the recent bankruptcy of his company, Free Speech Systems LLC, to avoid paying. It is unclear if he and his companies could ever pay the verdicts in full, but attorneys for the plaintiffs have vowed to prevent him from shielding any of his assets.

“We’re confident we will recover as much of the verdict as we can in the near-term, and in the long-term, this verdict isn’t going anywhere,” Chris Mattei, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said.

Infowars' finances are not public, but according to trial testimony the site brought in revenue of at least $165 million between 2016 and 2018. An economist in the Texas case estimated that Jones is personally worth between $135 million and $270 million.

Free Speech Systems filed for bankruptcy in July. The Sandy Hook families have intervened in the case and accused Jones of withdrawing up to $62 million from Free Speech Systems while burdening it with $54 million in "concocted" debt owed to a different company owned by Jones and his parents.

Bankruptcy courts have wide discretion to decide which creditors get paid first and are vigilant in cases where companies try to siphon out funds via debt held by shell entities, UConn School of Law professor Minor Myers said.

“No bankruptcy judge would allow Alex Jones and his dad to stand in line in front of the plaintiffs,” Myers said.

'EGREGIOUS' CONDUCT

Plaintiffs with judgments against bankrupt entities typically recover only a portion of what they are owed, along with other creditors whose debts are ranked in priority by the court.

For judgments involving intentional infliction of harm, however, courts will often rule that plaintiffs can continue seeking payment after the bankruptcy is concluded by going after wages and other assets, experts say.

Jones’ “underlying conduct was egregious, and that’s the kind of thing that could get you beyond the limits of a bankruptcy,” Brian Kabateck, an attorney who was not involved in the case, told Reuters.

In the near-term, Jones is unlikely to prevail if he asks a judge or appeals court to reduce the verdict on the grounds that it is excessive, according to several Connecticut attorneys.

Unlike some states, Connecticut does not cap compensatory damages, and judges there rarely question jury verdicts because the legal standard for doing so is high, attorney Mike D’Amico said.

While the verdict is eye-popping, it includes more than a dozen plaintiffs who say they suffered years of harassment, death threats and stalking at the hands of Jones’ followers.

D’Amico said a billion-dollar verdict is appropriate given the uniquely tragic circumstances of the case and egregious nature of Jones’ conduct.

“This was a tragedy unspeakable in terms of its impact and involves conduct that is just so abhorrent,” D’Amico said. “This is the kind of award you would expect.”

Jones may have also hurt his chances by repeatedly violating court orders, claiming the trial was a sham and erupting into a tirade against “liberals” during his testimony. Syracuse University College of Law professor Roy Gutterman said that Jones' "contempt for the system" will likely undermine any appeal.

“It's going to be a big ask for the defendant to come back to the court and say, ‘Will you now please reduce this to something a little more reasonable?” Gutterman said.

(Reporting by Jack Queen in New York; Additional reporting by Dietrich Knauth in New York; Editing by Amy Stevens and Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Biden heads to Oregon as Democratic hold on governorship threatened

    U.S. President Joe Biden travels to Oregon on Friday to rally support for the Democratic gubernatorial candidate, who is in danger of losing in a state where the last Republican to be elected governor was in 1982. The Oregon race pits Democrat Tina Kotek against Republican Christine Drazan and a strong independent candidate, Betsy Johnson, a former Democrat who is financially backed by Nike co-founder Phil Knight.

  • Ronaldo 'nearly bought Brentford FC five years ago'

    The legendary striker told Good Morning Britain he was 'very close to doing the deal'.

  • Brazil court fines Apple, orders to sell iPhone with charger

    A Brazilian court on Thursday fined Apple Inc 100 million reais ($19 million) and ruled that battery chargers must come with new iPhones sold in the country. The Sao Paulo state court ruled against Apple in a lawsuit, filed by the association of borrowers, consumers and taxpayers, that argued that the company commits abusive practices by selling its flagship product without a charger. Apple said it will appeal the decision.

  • Twitter Seeks Documents Related to Federal Investigation of Musk

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc.’s lawyers tried again last week to learn what Elon Musk had told federal authorities who were investigating his attempt to take the social media company private.Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantHot Inflation Torches Bears in a Stock R

  • Alex Jones’ Downfall Could Spell the End for the Disinformation Business Model

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyTry to imagine having a young child die in a horrific mass shooting. Now, imagine spending a decade being attacked and mocked by a mob of nutjobs who claim your child never even existed. These people show up at your home, demanding to see your now-murdered child. Some even go so far as to make rape threats and desecrate your baby’s grave.All of these things happened in real life. And responsibility for all of those horrors that came after

  • 'Halloween Ends': Why Jamie Lee Curtis 'stays away' from Michael Myers on set (exclusive)

    Jamie Lee Curtis takes the responsibility of leading the 'Halloween' franchise very seriously, even off-camera.

  • Fired Peloton Trainer Daniel McKenna Files $2 Million Lawsuit Against Company for Discrimination

    McKenna alleges he was wrongfully fired by Peloton and accused the company of discrimination, harassment and retaliation

  • Jamie Lee Curtis on how the 'Halloween' franchise changed her career

    Jamie Lee Curtis talks to Yahoo Entertainment for our annual MVPs of Horror about how playing Laurie Strode in the Halloween franchise changed the course of her career.

  • Attorney for Sandy Hook families says they’ll enforce every cent of the nearly $1 billion Alex Jones owes

    On Alex Wagner Tonight Wednesday, Chris Mattei, attorney for the Sandy Hook families in their lawsuit against conspiracy peddler Alex Jones, spoke about the nearly $1 billion verdict that was handed down against Jones earlier in the day. Mattei said the compensatory damages Jones now owes may just be the beginning. It will be up to the judge whether or not Jones will also be responsible for punitive damages. Jones has spent years claiming the Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax, leading his fans to harass the families of the victims, and even make death threats. “We brought claims against him that his corrupt business practice hurt these families, and he profited from it,” Mattei said. “And she will decide, after having heard all the evidence in the trial, whether punitive damages are appropriate here on top of the verdict that the jury returned today. And those punitive damages have no cap.” Jones laughed at and mocked the verdict live on his show as it was being read, claiming none of the families will see any of the money. But Mattei explained that this isn’t the kind of verdict Jones can hide from. “This verdict was returned against him personally, and his company,” Mattei said. “And the verdict was for intentional misconduct, the type of conduct that is not dischargeable in bankruptcy. So he’s gonna be on the hook for this for a very, very long time.”

  • Donald Trump may learn on Halloween if a court-imposed monitor will oversee his real-estate and golf empire

    A Manhattan judge has set October 31 as the date Donald Trump may get spooky news: whether his real-estate empire must bow to a financial monitor.

  • Looks Like Erika Jayne's $$$ Earrings Could Be Headed To Auction

    'RHOBH's Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi are getting divorced, but there's lots of legal drama. What to know about her lawsuits, earrings, Tricia Bigelow, and more.

  • A judge just tossed out the Justice Department's bid to force Trump donor and casino mogul Steve Wynn to register as a foreign agent

    The Trump donor Steve Wynn fended off a Justice Department lawsuit seeking to force the casino mogul to disclose alleged past lobbying for China.

  • California Man Files Lawsuit After Noticing that Texas Pete Hot Sauce Isn't Made in Texas

    The brand's own website talks about its roots in North Carolina.

  • Former Execs of Real Estate Firm NRIA Are Charged in Alleged $650 Million ‘Ponzi Scheme’

    NRIA and its former executives were also charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission over the alleged fraud.

  • Murdaugh murders case: SC says Alex Murdaugh should not be a 'special defendant'

    Murdaugh Murders Saga: As Alex Murdaugh's murder trial looms, attorneys are sparring with pretrial motions.

  • North Dakota high court: Judge should revisit abortion order

    The North Dakota Supreme Court ordered a lower court judge to reconsider his decision to prevent the state's abortion ban from taking effect pending the outcome of a clinic's legal challenge. The state Supreme Court late Tuesday ordered Judge Bruce Romanick to weigh the clinic’s chances of succeeding in reconsidering whether his decision to temporarily halt enforcement of the ban was correct. The Red River Women’s Clinic, the state’s only abortion clinic, argues that the state’s constitution grants the right to abortion.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Novartis, allows generic versions of MS drug

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday turned down Novartis' bid to block the launch of generic versions of the company's blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya in a dispute with China's HEC Pharm Co Ltd and other generic drugmakers. Novartis had asked the justices to suspend a lower court's ruling that lifted a ban on generic versions of Gilenya, the Switzerland-based company's third highest-selling drug last year with $2.8 billion in sales. Novartis sued HEC and more than a dozen other generic drugmakers, accusing them of patent infringement, in Delaware federal court after they applied for U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Gilenya generics.

  • Treasury watchdog to probe DeSantis' use of COVID relief money to fund migrant flights

    A Treasury Department watchdog will probe whether Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis improperly used COVID-19 relief funding to pay for migrant flights, ABC News confirmed Wednesday. In a letter obtained by ABC News, the agency's inspector general's office said it has audit work "planned," based on DeSantis' recent transport of undocumented immigrants to to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, among other places. The letter was sent in response to members of the Massachusetts congressional delegation's Sept. 16 request that Treasury look into DeSantis' compliance with parameters placed on funding use from the Coronavirus Relief Fund established by the CARES Act and the Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, created under the American Rescue Plan Act.

  • Federal court will hear 3M appeal over earplug lawsuits

    3M's plan to shield itself from a a mountain of liability lawsuits related to its military-grade earplugs was blocked by a bankruptcy court in August, but the company will get another chance to make its case.

  • Alex Jones unlikely to escape ‘historically high’ defamation award, legal experts say

    The nearly $1 billion a Connecticut jury ordered Alex Jones to pay to the families of Sandy Hook victims for calling the mass shooting a hoax is a “historically