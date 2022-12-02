Alex Jones files for bankruptcy, bringing all post-trial activity by Sandy Hook families to a halt

Infowars broadcaster Alex Jones filed for personal bankruptcy in Texas on Friday morning, creating a new obstacle for the relatives of Sandy Hook shooting victims trying to collect $1.4 billion they won in a suit against the conspiracy theorists for his claims the school massacre was a hoax.

The immediate effect of the voluntary bankruptcy petition in federal bankruptcy court will be to stop all post-trial activity by Jones and the 15 people who sued him, notably Jones’ efforts to overturn the verdict or reduce the damage award and efforts by the families to prevent Jones from concealing assets from their collection.

In Superior Court in Waterbury Friday morning, hours after the bankruptcy filing, Judge Barbara Bellis, who presided over the trial, postponed a previously scheduled hearing on a motion by the Sandy Hook families to attach assets the families said Jones is dissipating or hiding.

“Here, there is very substantial evidence that Mr. Jones has taken — and is continuing to take — actions to dissipate, transfer, hide or otherwise shield his assets from a judgment for the plaintiffs in this case,” the families said in a Superior Court filing late Thursday.

“Meanwhile, as the verdict in this case was read, Mr. Jones stated his intent not to pay the judgment on his show, calling it ‘a joke’ and urging his audience to ‘flood [him] with donations,’ saying: ‘Do these people actually think they’re getting any of this money?’,” the filing said.

“This evidence shows that Mr. Jones is actively hiding, shielding, transferring, dissipating his assets or otherwise acting to render himself judgment-proof against the plaintiffs. If he is allowed to continue, there is far more than ‘a substantial probability’ that the plaintiffs will suffer irreparable harm, and that the plaintiffs’ lawsuit, verdict and prejudgment remedy will prove ‘fruitless.’,” the filing said.

The remarkable $1.4 billion the families are trying to collect consists of a $965 million jury award of compensatory damages on Oct. 12 and another $473 million in punitive damages for intentionally malicious behavior awarded by Bellis a month later on Nov. 10.

Fifteen people sued Jones — 14 relatives of nine Sandy Hook shooting victims and an FBI agent who was among the first responders — claiming their lives have been destroyed by a decade of threats, harassment and abuse from complete strangers who subscribe to Jones’ assertions that the elementary school massacre was a hoax concocted by sinister forces trying to outlaw gun ownership.

Jones, who has since stopped broadcasting the hoax claims and apologized to the families, had told his global audience of millions that the parents, the murdered children and the first responders were actors.