Alex Jones found liable in Sandy Hook defamation lawsuit

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is liable for damages in a lawsuit brought by families of Sandy Hook shooting victims after he falsely claimed the attack was a hoax, a Connecticut judge ruled Monday.

Why it matters: This is Jones' latest defeat in defamation lawsuits related to his conspiracy theories about the 2012 mass shooting.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Driving the news: Judge Barbara Bellis ruled that Jones was liable by default for failing to "produce critical material information that the plaintiffs needed to prove their claims," AP reports.

Lawyers for the Sandy Hook families had requested internal documents that would show if Jones had profited from talking about the school shooting and other mass shootings, per AP.

Last month, a Texas judge issued a similar ruling in three defamation lawsuits stemming from his unsubstantiated conspiracy theories.

What they're saying: "Their pattern of defying and ignoring court orders to produce responsive information is well established," lawyers for the family wrote in a court brief obtained by AP.

Flashback: After the shooting killed 26 people, 20 of whom were young children, Jones caught backlash as he began to call the shooting a "false flag" operation planned by "crisis actors," Axios' Shawna Chen writes.

What to watch: Bellis ordered a hearing to determine how much Jones should pay the families in damages.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free