Alex Jones’s Infowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook Suits
(Bloomberg) -- A company owned by far-right radio host Alex Jones filed for bankruptcy after being hit by a flurry of lawsuits.
Infowars sought Chapter 11 protection in Southern Texas, with liabilities of as much as $10 million, according to a court filing. Chapter 11 filings allow a business to keep operating while working on a turnaround plan, and pause pending civil litigation.
Jones and his companies last year were found liable in a defamation lawsuit brought by relatives of children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre after Jones called the shootings a hoax. A trial in Connecticut to determine the size of the damages has yet to take place. He was also found liable in similar proceedings in Texas.
