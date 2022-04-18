Alex Jones’s Infowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook Suits

Rachel Butt and Jeremy Hill
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A company owned by far-right radio host Alex Jones filed for bankruptcy after being hit by a flurry of lawsuits.

Infowars sought Chapter 11 protection in Southern Texas, with liabilities of as much as $10 million, according to a court filing. Chapter 11 filings allow a business to keep operating while working on a turnaround plan, and pause pending civil litigation.

Jones and his companies last year were found liable in a defamation lawsuit brought by relatives of children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre after Jones called the shootings a hoax. A trial in Connecticut to determine the size of the damages has yet to take place. He was also found liable in similar proceedings in Texas.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

