Alex Jones jury deliberates second full day without reaching a verdict in Sandy Hook trial

A Connecticut jury ended a second full day of deliberation Tuesday without deciding what broadcaster and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones owes the families of Sandy Hook shooting victims for spreading the lie that the school massacre was a hoax staged by actors.

The jurors sent out two questions to Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis.

A little more than an hour into deliberations, the jury asked for help interpreting a sentence concerning the calculation of compensatory damages, part of a 29 page set of instructions from the judge on how to apply the law to the case. The jurors were told to consider all the instructions as a whole.

Shortly before 5 p.m. the jury asked to rehear more than an hour of testimony from William Sherlach, whose wife Mary was the school psychologist at Sandy Hook Elementary school and was one of the 20 first graders and six educators killed in the Sept. 14, 2012 shootings.

Sherlach, as did the other 13 relatives and the FBI agent suing Jones, testified about how he learned Jones was calling him the other relatives actors in some sort of global fraud contrived to outlaw gun ownership in America, just has he was trying to come to grips with murder of his wife of 31 years.

Sherlach, who works in financial services, said he was advised by the state police to take precautions against Sandy Hook deniers inspired by Jones’ widely distributed broadcasts and was concerned for the safety of his daughters and grandchildren.

He said he also learned Sandy Hook deniers were spreading a false story about his being a part of a nonsensical, global financial manipulation.

“We lived in Florida and I was part of some financial cabal that was manipulating the overnight rates in Great Britain,” he testified he had learned as part of the false story. “And then it got to be that I was involved financially somehow with the shooter’s father.”

The jury is deciding only what Jones owes those suing him for the decade of harassment and threats they have lived through by people who believe Jones’ conspiracy theory that no one died in what he said was an event staged to win support for outlawing guns.

Bellis found Jones and his company, Free Speech Systems, liable for damages a year ago in an unusual default ruling issued for his failure to comply with court orders and disclose business records. The ruling settled the case in favor of the families, concluding that Jones’ broadcasts were outrageous lies and were responsible for the harassment they experienced.

The suit is the second of three against Jones by Sandy Hook families. In August, a Texas jury awarded the parents of one of the murdered children nearly $50 million in compensatory and punitive damages. A suit by another set of Sandy Hook relatives is pending In Texas.

In a related case earlier this year, the victim’s families settled a suit against Remington Arms, which made the rifle used in the shootings, for $73 million.

The jury is supposed to resume deliberations Wednesday.