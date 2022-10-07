Alex Jones jury ends day one of deliberation with a question, but no verdict in Sandy Hook case.

The jury hearing the defamation suit against media personality and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones finished a first full day of deliberation Friday without reaching a verdict on the millions of dollars in compensation sought by relatives of Sandy Hook victims who were harassed and threatened by his repeated claims the school shooting was a hoax.

The jury sent out a request late in the day for a video clip containing “a profile photo” of two witnesses, but withdrew the request after being told that such a clip was not among the video evidence presented at trial by the relatives suing Jones.

What the jurors were looking for was a photo of David Wheeler, the father of one of the murdered first graders, and William Aldenberg, an FBI agent who was part of the law enforcement response to Sandy Hook Elementary School. Both testified earlier in the trial and are among the 15 people suing Jones.

Aldenberg and Wheeler became targets of Sandy Hook deniers who subscribe to Jones’ bizarre and often-repeated lie that the school shootings never happened, but were part of a hoax carried out by actors, who were part of a plot by globalists to win support for gun control.

One of the pieces of so-called evidence put forward by the deniers is the false assertion that Aldenberg and Wheeler were played by the same actor.

Wheeler was once an aspiring actor. He testified early in the trial that Sandy Hook deniers pulled clips of his acting career from the internet and edited them in a misleading fashion to suggest he was still an actor playing two parts - that of a grieving father and FBI agent Aldenberg.

A year ago, Wheeler said Aldenberg asked for a meeting because he felt in part responsible for Wheeler’s harassment due to a resemblance between the two.

“We sat outside and talked,” Wheeler said. “It was a hard conversation for both of us. It was very hard for Bill. Because it became very clear to me almost immediately that he felt a tremendous amount of responsibility for what had happened to me. He came to apologize to me, which was ridiculous, because he had absolutely nothing to apologize for.”

Aldenberg, the trial’s first witness, testified he has received threatening messages from Sandy Hook deniers for years.

Twenty fist graders and six educators were murdered on Dec. 14, 2012 at Sandy Hook, in Connecticut’s worst mass tragedy, when a mentally unstable 20-year old shot his way into the elementary school in Newtown with a military style assault rifle.

Aldenberg and 14 relatives of nine of the victims are suing Jones and his broadcast and sales business - Free Speech Systems - for a decade of harassment and threats they have suffered from people who subscribe to Jones’ theories.

The suits accuse Jones of defamation, the intentional infliction of emotional distress, invasion of privacy and, significantly, violation of the state unfair trade practices law. There is no limit on damages for hurtful and unscrupulous business practices under the trade practices law.

The jury is deciding only what Jones owes relatives in compensation for the harassment because a ruling a year ago by Judge Barbara Bellis settled the question of liability in their favor. The default ruling was punishment for Jones’ failure to comply with court orders concerning the pre-trial exchange of evidence.

The default ruling found - and the jury has been instructed - that Jones’ broadcasts consisted of outrageous lies, that the broadcasts were responsible for the harassment experienced by the families, and that Jones operated his business in a way that intentionally harmed the families.

Bellis issued the jury instructions to decide on compensatory damages for each of the 15 plaintiffs based on two categories of damages - defamation and emotional distress. Damages for invasion of privacy and a state trade practices violation are to be included with any award for emotional distress, according the judge’s instructions to jurors.

If the jurors find Jones’ conduct especially outrageous and willful, they can recommend that he be ordered to pay the families’ legal fees and expenses as punitive damages. The jury awards punitive damages, Bellis will decide on an appropriate amount.

Under Connecticut law, Bellis also has responsibility for awarding punitive damages under the unfair trade practices act, which places no ceiling on damages.

The suit is the second of three against Jones by Sandy Hook families. In August, a Texas jury awarded the parents of one of the murdered children nearly $50 million in compensatory and punitive damages. A suit by another set of Sandy Hook relatives is pending. In a related case earlier this year, the victim families settled a suit against Remington Arms, which made the rifle used in the shootings, for $73 million.

The jury is supposed to resume deliberations Tuesday.