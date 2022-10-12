Alex Jones' lawyer: "We look very much forward to an appeal in this case ... From start to finish, the fix was in."

Alex Jone’s lawyer, Norm Pattis announced outside the courthouse that Alex Jones would be appealing the damages he has been ordered to pay to the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook massacre. In 2012, in Connecticut, a gunman opened fire on Sandy Hook Elementary school killing 26 people. Twenty of the victims were 6 and 7 year old school children. Following the shooting, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones spread the lie that the shooting was a hoax, that the parents of the victims were paid actors, and that it was all orchestrated by gun control advocates. He was just ordered by a court in Connecticut to pay around $1 billion dollars to the victims of his lies.

PATTIS: “We look very much forward to an appeal in this case. Candidly from start to finish, the fix was in this case. We disagree with the basis of the default, we disagree with the Court's evidentiary rulings. In more than 200 trials in the course of my career, I've never seen a trial like this.”