Alex Jones Loses Sandy Hook Families’ Lawsuits Over Conspiracy Theories

Jim Bourg/Reuters

A Connecticut judge found InfoWars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones guilty by default in a defamation lawsuit brought by families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.

The Monday decision in the lawsuits brought by eight families comes weeks after a judge in Texas found Jones liable for damages in three other cases brought by the parents of a pair of students who were killed in the 2012 mass shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, that claimed the lives of 20 first-graders and six educators. The gunman, 20-year-old Adam Lanza, turned the gun on himself after the massacre.

On his show, Jones had portrayed the mass shooting as a false flag operation involving actors seeking to boost gun control measures.

Last month, Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin entered default judgments against Jones, Infowars and other defendants for what she called their “flagrant bad faith and callous disregard” of court orders to hand over documents to the parents’ lawyers.

