Alex Jones, who mocked Sandy Hook families and swore they'd never be paid, says he has less than 1% of what he owes them

InfoWars founder Alex Jones speaks to the media outside Waterbury Superior Court in in Waterbury, Connecticut, during his trial on September 21, 2022. oe Buglewicz/Getty Images)

InfoWars host Alex Jones, who mocked Sandy Hook victim families and swore they'd never be paid, said Wednesday that he has less than 1% of what he owes them, Reuters reported.

In a court filing submitted in a Houston court on Wednesday, Jones said it would be "functionally impossible" for him to present the $1.5 billion he was ordered to pay the families of elementary school children killed in the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012.

The conspiracy theorist said he has less than $12 million of the amount ordered, and requested to have more time to file financial reports, claiming that his personal finances are "somewhat disorganized," Reuters reported.

Jones was ordered to pay the damages to the families of the Sandy Hook victims following a series of defamation trials this year.

In the latest verdict in October, when a Connecticut jury instructed Jones to pay relatives nearly $1 billion in damages, the conspiracy theorist reacted with laughter and disbelief.

"Do these people actually think they're getting any of this money?" he told viewers while live-streaming the verdict at the time, according to NBC News reporter Brandy Zadrozny.

InfoWars' parent company, Free Speech Systems, declared bankruptcy over the summer, and Jones declared personal bankruptcy in a Texas court filing last month.

In the first hearing of Jones' bankruptcy in the court on Wednesday, an attorney for the Sandy Hook families questioned whether Jones was lying about his finances.

"We're here because Mr. Jones's stock in trade is lies, not truth," David Zensky said, according to Reuters.

Jones was not present, although his attorney, Vickie Driver, was. Driver did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

The conspiracy theorist spent years pushing false theories about the Sandy Hook shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012, in which 20 first graders and six adults were killed. He repeatedly claimed it was a government hoax aimed at restricting gun access.

Since his legal troubles, Jones — who has continued to appear on InfoWars — has been soliciting his viewers for direct donations.

Read the original article on Business Insider