Alex Jones mocks $965 million Sandy Hook verdict: 'Do these people actually think they're getting any of this money?'

Alex Jones. AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

A Connecticut jury ordered Alex Jones to pay nearly $1 billion in damages to Sandy Hook families.

He reacted to the verdict with laughter and disbelief, saying he had no plans to pay it.

The radio host continued to solicit his audience for donations to help with his legal fees.

Alex Jones was nowhere to be found in a Connecticut courtroom on Wednesday as a jury ordered the Infowars host to pay nearly $1 billion in compensatory damages to the families of Sandy Hook victims.

Instead, the conspiracy theorist was livestreaming and laughing at the monumental verdict, assuring his viewers that he has no plans to actually pay what is owed.

"Do these people actually think they're getting any of this money?" he said, according to NBC News reporter Brandy Zadrozny.

Jones spent years pushing false theories that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, in which 20 first graders and six adults were killed, was a government hoax aimed at restricting gun access.

As the damages continued to mount on Wednesday, Jones mocked the verdict in an "emergency" live broadcast on his website.

"This must be what Hell's like," he said, according to NBC News reporter Ben Collins. "They just read out the damages. Even though you don't got the money."

On his livestream, Jones said he hoped there would be a cap on the amount of damages and told viewers that he had "lost count" as the jury continued to read.

Harry Litman, a lawyer and political commentator, told MSNBC that the debt could follow Jones forever.

"We're talking about such outsized numbers that even if he's able to bob and weave some, I just don't see how he winds up anything but basically broke now for the rest of his life," Litman said.

At the conclusion of the jury's order, Jones, in a return to form, suggested that the hefty charge was a scare tactic.

"They want to scare us away from question Uvalde or Parkland," he said, according to Collins. "We're not going away. We're not going to stop."

In a press conference following the court proceedings, attorneys for the Sandy Hook families said they would scrutinize Jones' assets to determine what is available.

"Rest assured that we ... will be coordinating to ensure those assets are available for recovery for the victims," lawyer Chris Mattei said.

Another attorney suggested that Jones' has made millions off his lies.

"How much beet juice has he sold? How much bogus iodine supplements, whatever else he sells at great markup to his gullible listeners?" lawyer Josh Koskoff said.

During his Wednesday livestream, Jones continued to solicit his viewers for donations toward his legal fees and pushed his audience to purchase his "vitamineral fusion" from the Infowars store.

The $965 million in defamation awards ordered Wednesday in Connecticut is in addition to nearly $50 million Jones was ordered by a Texas jury to pay to the parents of Sandy Hook victim Jesse Lewis in August.

Read the original article on Insider