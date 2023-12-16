Alex Jones Offers to Pay Fraction of $1.5B Owed to Sandy Hook Families

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Friday offered to pay $5.5 million annually for 10 years to the families of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting victems—a mere fraction of the $1.5 billion he was ordered to pay, The Guardian reported. The families had agreed to cut a deal for a minimum of $85 million last month. Friday’s offer was “the first time that Alex Jones has revealed any sort of plan to pay the families back for the harm he caused them,” Avi Moshenberg, a lawyer for the families, told The Guardian. Jones filed for bankruptcy last year, with his company Free Speech Systems collapsing not long after.

