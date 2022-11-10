Alex Jones ordered to pay $473M more to Sandy Hook families

FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation damages trial at Connecticut Superior Court in Waterbury, Conn., Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. A lawyer for Sandy Hook families said Monday that significant punitive damages need to be imposed on Jones to deter him and other conspiracy theorists from continuing to tell their followers the 2012 Newtown shooting was a hoax. Attorney Christopher Mattei's comments came during a video conference hearing before a Connecticut judge on how much punitive damages the Infowars host and his company, Free Speech Systems, should pay victims' families. (Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
140
DAVE COLLINS
·3 min read

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Infowars host Alex Jones and his company were ordered by a judge Thursday to pay an extra $473 million for promoting false conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook school massacre, bringing the total judgment against him in a lawsuit filed by the victims’ families to a staggering $1.44 billion.

Connecticut Judge Barabara Bellis imposed the punitive damages on the Infowars host and Free Speech Systems. Jones repeatedly told his millions of followers t he massacre that killed 20 first graders and six educators was staged by “crisis actors” to enact more gun control.

“The record clearly supports the plaintiffs' argument that the defendants' conduct was intentional and malicious, and certain to cause harm by virtue of their infrastructure, ability to spread content, and massive audience including the ïnfowarriors,” the judge wrote in a 45-page ruling.

The punitive damages include $150 million for violations of Connecticut's Unfair Trade Practices Act, which bans deceptive business practices and unfair competition, and about $323 million for the plaintiffs' attorney fees and costs.

Eight victims' relatives and the FBI agent testified during a monthlong trial about being threatened and harassed for years by people who deny the shooting happened. Strangers showed up at some of their homes and confronted some of them in public. People hurled abusive comments at them on social media and in emails. And some received death and rape threats.

Six jurors ordered Jones to pay $965 million to compensate the 15 plaintiffs for defamation, infliction of emotional distress and violations of the unfair trade act.

Jones has bashed the trial as unfair and an assault on free speech rights. He says he will appeal the verdicts. He also says he doesn't have the money to pay such huge verdicts, because he has less than $2 million to his name — which contradicted testimony at a similar trial in Texas. Free Speech Systems, meanwhile, is seeking bankruptcy protection.

Bellis found Jones and Infowars' parent company liable for damages without a trial last year, as a consequence for what she called his repeated failures to turn over many financial documents and other records to the plaintiffs. After the unusual “default” ruling, the jury was tasked only with deciding on the amount of compensatory damages and whether punitive damages were warranted.

Jones says he turned over thousands of documents and the default ruling deprived him of his right to present a defense against the lawsuit.

Christopher Mattei, a lawyer for the Sandy Hook families, said he hoped the punitive damages awarded Thursday send a message to conspiracy theorists who profit from lies.

“The Court recognized the ‘intentional, malicious ... and heinous’ conduct of Mr. Jones and his business entities," Mattei said in a statement.

A message seeking comment was left for Jones' lawyer, Norm Pattis.

In Connecticut, punitive damages for defamation and infliction of emotional distress are generally limited to plaintiffs' legal fees. The Sandy Hook plaintiffs' lawyers are to get one-third of the $965 million in compensatory damages under a retainer agreement — putting their legal fees at $322 million.

But there is no cap on punitive damages for violations of the Unfair Trade Practices Act. The plaintiffs had not asked for a specific amount of punitive damages, but under one hypothetical calculation they said such damages could be around $2.75 trillion under the unfair trade law.

In a similar trial in Texas in August, Jones was ordered to pay nearly $50 million to the parents of another child killed in the Sandy Hook shooting for calling the massacre a hoax. A forensic economist testified during that trial that Jones and Free Speech Systems have a combined net worth as high as $270 million.

A third and final trial over Jones' hoax claims is expected to begin around the end of the year in Texas. As in Connecticut, Jones was found liable for damages without trials in both Texas cases because he failed to turned over many records to the plaintiffs.

Recommended Stories

  • Democratic strategist apologizes for saying Lauren Boebert's House loss would be 'a gain for OnlyFans'

    Kurt Bardella said the right-wing firebrand could become a porn creator if she loses her hyper-competitive reelection bid in Colorado.

  • Mother sentenced for role in slaying of New Mexico girl

    The punishment for Michelle Martens was handed down by a New Mexico district judge during a virtual hearing. Martens appeared on screen in an orange jumpsuit from the detention center where she has been undergoing treatment and therapy. Described as a model inmate, Martens wiped away tears as her defense attorney recalled for the court how her daughter, Victoria, was a beautiful child who did well in school, was well-behaved and was loved by neighbors in the apartment complex where they lived.

  • Large Corporations Spent Millions In Support Of GOP Election Deniers

    Corporate PACs contributed at least $65 million to Republican candidates who deny the results of the 2020 election, according to a new analysis.

  • Alex Jones's Assets Are Frozen by Judge in Sandy Hook Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Infowars host Alex Jones was temporarily blocked from transferring any assets or spending money other than for ordinary living expenses by the judge overseeing the Sandy Hook defamation trial in Connecticut.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysUS Inflation Slows More Than Forecast, Gives Fed Downshift RoomFTX Warns of Bankruptcy Without Rescue for $8 Billion ShortfallMeta to Cut 11

  • Saturday Night Live Writers Reportedly Boycotting Ahead of Dave Chappelle's Upcoming Appearance

    Just days before comedian Dave Chappelle is set to hit the stage for his third stint at hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend, some writers are reportedly planning to boycott in response to his appearance.

  • Donald Trump tells donors to help Republicans win the US Senate — by giving his own political committees money

    Instead of soliciting donations to benefit Republican candidates, all of the money Trump raises will go to political action committees benefitting Trump.

  • Trans influencer Nikita Dragun released after being held in men’s jail for Miami incident

    Court records reportedly show that the transgender YouTuber was held in a men’s unit of the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center — a situation her public relations representative called “extremely disturbing and dangerous.” Dragun, 26, left the posh Goodtime Hotel in handcuffs on Monday after allegedly wandering around naked in the pool area, playing loud music from her room and throwing an open water bottle at a security guard and a responding police officer.

  • With House Majority in Play, a New Class Takes Shape

    WASHINGTON — Whoever holds the House majority in January, the new lawmakers will include a fresh crop of Republican election deniers, including a veteran who attended the “Stop the Steal” rally at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021; a handful of GOP members of color; and a diverse group of young Democratic progressives. As vote counting continued across the country Wednesday, with Republicans grasping to take control and Democrats outperforming expectations in key races, the contours of a new class of

  • Fed up young climate activists: 'Adults aren't listening'

    The climate change generation is saying officials are talking too much, listening too little and acting even less. “Instead of talking about how to solve the climate crisis, they negotiate about how to continue polluting,” said Mitzy Violeta, a 23-year old indigenous activist from Mexico. “Youth movements are realizing the solution isn’t going to be in international gatherings,” like the one taking place in Egypt.

  • ‘It was impressive’: Bucks’ MarJon Beauchamp puts up career-high in second start

    For the second time in a week, Beauchamp notched a career-high to help the Bucks beat the Thunder.

  • Trump Says He Maligned Rape Accuser to Maintain Americans’ Trust

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump urged the District of Columbia’s highest local court to adopt his argument that he was acting in the interests of the American people when he made allegedly defamatory remarks while denying a rape claim by New York author E. Jean Carroll.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysUS Inflation Slows More Than Forecast, Gives Fed Downshift RoomFTX Warns of Ban

  • Female College Athletes Say Pressure to Cut Body Fat Is Toxic

    Audra Koopman wanted to be leaner and more powerful. She also wanted to eat. But, she said, she could sense what her track and field coaches at Penn State wanted: for her to have less body fat. Coaches never told her to achieve a specific body fat percentage, Koopman said, but a lowered score on periodic body composition tests generally earned a pat on the back. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The upperclassmen told her to stay away from the dessert table at team banqu

  • Some Republicans Want to Raise Voting Age After Gen Z Midterm Turnout

    Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty ImagesAs Gen Z headed to the polls this week, conservative commentators had a message for young voters: please stop.Tuesday’s midterm election saw Gen Z come out strong for Democrats, including for their generation’s first U.S. representative: Maxwell Frost, a 25-year-old Democrat from Florida. The young blue bloc left Fox News personalities dismayed, with other conservative voices suggesting that the minimum voting age be raised from 18 (currently enshrined

  • HBCU Jackson State, churches set on fire Tuesday; arson suspect arrested

    A building on the campus of Jackson State University and multiple area churches were among seven structures set on fire […] The post HBCU Jackson State, churches set on fire Tuesday; arson suspect arrested appeared first on TheGrio.

  • 'Life is wild!': First Generation Z member elected to U.S. Congress

    Maxwell Frost had just been elected to represent Florida in the U.S. Congress when the 25-year-old received a call that embodied the historical moment. It was U.S. President Joe Biden, a fellow Democrat calling with congratulations on being the first person of Generation Z elected to Congress as a member of the House of Representatives. The progressive candidate campaigned on reforming gun laws, expanding health care, increasing housing access and addressing climate change on his way to win 59% of the vote in Florida's 10th Congressional District.

  • Verlander declines $25M Astros option, becomes free agent

    Justin Verlander declined a $25 million option with the Houston Astros to become a free agent on Thursday, five days after helping the team with its second World Series title. Verlander was among four players who became free agents Thursday, raising the total to 165. Verlander played for Detroit from 2005 until he was traded to the Astros in August 2017.

  • Post-election misinformation targets Arizona, Pennsylvania

    The video on Fox News showed a Wisconsin poll worker initialing ballots before they were given to voters. On Tuesday someone posted the clip to social media and claimed instead that it showed a Philadelphia election worker doctoring ballots. “Masked man cheating in front of the cameras on the mainstream media,” read one post containing the clip, which directed users to repost it.

  • ‘The Kardashians’: Pete Davidson Gets Cut From New Episode

    Pete Davidson was cropped out of footage with Kim Kardashian on the latest episode of ‘The Kardashians.’

  • Trump's one-time White House chief of staff says the former president 'is not doing very well' on the midterms, and that Ron DeSantis could beat him in 2024

    Mick Mulvaney, who has described Trump as a "terrible human being," called for a new generation of Republican leaders as the GOP underperformed in Tuesday's elections.

  • A ‘Trump hangover’ dragged down Republican midterm results, Paul Ryan says

    The former House Speaker and one-time Trump supporter joined those blaming the former president for the GOP’s weaker-than-expected performance at the polls.