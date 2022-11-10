Alex Jones ordered to pay $473M more in punitive damages over Sandy Hook lies

A Connecticut judge ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his company to pay $473 million in additional punitive damages to victims impacted by his lies about the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Last month, a six-person jury awarded $965 million to the families of victims who sued the “Infowars” host for defamation. Thursday’s ruling brings Jones’ debt to the 15 plaintiffs in that case to $1.44 billion.

The ruling against Jones is the result of comments he made on air beginning in December 2012, after 20 children and six adults were shot dead in their Newtown, Conn., school.

The bombastic right-wing pundit had claimed the mass-shooting committed by a 20-year-old gunman who also killed himself was a hoax meant to energize gun control advocates.

Jurors in his month-long trial heard from the families of eight victims and an FBI agent, who spoke of subsequently being threatened and harassed by conspiracy nuts who agreed with Jones.

Judge Barabara Bellis broke down her decision in a 45 page ruling explaining Jones was being held responsible for $150 million for violations of Connecticut’s Unfair Trade Practices Act and $323 million in attorney fees and costs for the plaintiffs’ in the case. He was found liable by default for damages in November 2021.

“The record clearly supports the plaintiffs’ argument that the defendants’ conduct was intentional and malicious,” Bellis wrote.

She added that because of Jones’ reach as a popular broadcaster with a well-established platform, his actions were “certain to cause harm.”

In August, Jones was ordered by a Texas court to pay nearly $50 million to the parents of a child killed at Sandy Hook after they sued the 48-year-old conservative provocateur in his home state. It was during that trial that he said he’d come to believe the killings in Connecticut were “100% real.”

Jones, whose Free Speech Systems company claimed bankruptcy during his trial in Connecticut, has been accused of trying to hide assets. An economist who testified during that hearing estimated the defendant was worth as much as $270 million.

An attorney for the parties suing Jones in Connecticut that hitting Jones with a sizable punishment was the only way to stop him from spreading dangerous disinformation.

“He’s going on 10 years of defaming these families, and it’s not stopping,” lawyer Chris Mattei told jurors.

Norm Pattis, who represented Jones, asked the court not to let “sympathy” or “emotion” figure into the financial award granted to plaintiffs. Pattis did not bring Jones back for cross-examination after the conservative commentator’s single-day of testimony went off the rails. Bellis on several occasions had to rein in the defendant, who has stood outside the courthouse ranting that his hearing was “a total fraud.”

He formally asked in late October for the verdict against him to be rejected by the court, claiming pretrial rulings by the judge constituted “a substantial miscarriage of justice.”

Jones has also complained about the verdict on “Infowars,” where he sells vitamin supplements and other paraphernalia and offers “patriot points” to regular customers.

While the billion dollar ruling against Jones is substantial, the plaintiff’s legal team suggested during last week’s deliberations over punitive damages that the conspiracy pushing performer could be asked to pay up to $2.75 trillion.

With News Wire Services