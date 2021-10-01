Alex Jones ordered to pay damages to families of Sandy Hook victims

Alex Jones, the right-wing conspiracy theorist and creator of Infowars, has been ordered to pay damages to two families of victims in the Sandy Hook elementary school shooting.

District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Texas gave the ruling after Jones failed to provide evidence to support his claim that the shooting was a "false flag" carried out by actors. He was ordered by the court in two lawsuits filed in 2018 to provide proof that would support his claims. He had years to provide the evidence, yet he failed to do so. Gamble justified her default rulings by claiming other penalties had not worked.

“An escalating series of judicial admonishments, monetary penalties, and non-dispositive sanctions have all been ineffective at deterring the abuse,” Gamble wrote. “Furthermore, in considering whether lesser remedies would be effective, this Court has also considered the Defendants’ general bad faith approach to litigation, Mr. Jones’ public threats, and Mr. Jones’ professed belief that these proceedings are ‘show trials.'"

Nine families so far have successfully sued Jones for his comments that the shooting was a stunt, despite the fact that the shooting killed 26 people, including 20 children, in 2012. As a result, Jones has had to pay thousands of dollars in court fees and to families. A lawyer for Jones has since said Jones no longer believes the shooting was a hoax. However, the families have said the damage has been done.

Gamble's recent default judgments are rare. The judgment means a jury will now be convened to determine how much he owes the plaintiffs, according to HuffPost. A date has not been announced for jury selection.

