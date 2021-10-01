Alex Jones ordered to pay damages to Sandy Hook families after calling shooting "giant hoax"

Shawna Chen
·2 min read

Far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is responsible for all damages in two lawsuits instigated after he falsely called the Sandy Hook shooting a "giant hoax," a Texas judge ruled this week.

Why it matters: This is Jones' latest defeat in defamation lawsuits related to his false claims about the 2012 mass shooting. Nine families have filed suit against him since he first started making the unsubstantiated conspiracy theories, per the Washington Post.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Details: After the shooting killed 26 people, 20 of whom were young children, Jones caught backlash as he began to call the shooting a "false flag" operation planned by "crisis actors."

  • After parents of two children killed in the shooting sued Jones in 2018, he repeatedly failed to comply with court orders to submit documents and evidence of the conspiracy theory he espoused.

  • As a result, Travis County, Texas, District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble issued default judgments against Jones and his Infowars media system, ordering him to pay the parents for defamation and emotional distress.

What she's saying: "This Court finds that Defendants have intentionally disobeyed the Court's order," Gamble wrote in one of three similar orders.

  • "The Court also finds that Defendants’ failure to comply with the discovery order in this case is greatly aggravated by Defendants’ consistent pattern of discovery abuse throughout the other similar cases pending before this Court."

  • "An escalating series of judicial admonishments, monetary penalties, and non-dispositive sanctions have all been ineffective at deterring the abuse," Gamble wrote.

The rulings give the families "the closure they deserve," Mark Bankston, an attorney for the parents filing the lawsuits, said in a statement to CNN.

  • "Mr. Jones was given ample opportunity to take these lawsuits seriously and obey the rule of law," Bankston said. "He chose not to do so, and now he will face the consequences for that decision."

Jones and Infowars attorney Norm Pattis released a statement shortly after calling the decision a "blatant abuse of discretion by the trial court."

  • "It is not overstatement to say the first amendment was crucified today.”

What's next: The cases will move to jury trials to determine the amount of money owed to the families.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Infowars founder Jones who claimed Sandy Hook shooting was hoax loses defamation cases

    Alex Jones, the conspiracy theorist and founder of the right-wing website Infowars, has been found liable for damages in a trio of defamation lawsuits filed after he falsely claimed that the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre was a "hoax." Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in state court in Austin, Texas, ruled that Jones repeatedly failed to comply with court orders to hand over documents to the parents of children killed in the attack. Jones claimed the shooting, in which 20 children and six school employees were shot dead at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, was fabricated by gun-control advocates and mainstream media.

  • Alex Jones Lost Two More Sandy Hook Lawsuits

    After the Infowars host failed to produce documents and evidence, a judge ruled against him in two cases brought by family members of Sandy Hook victims

  • Bayer recalls some lots of Lotrimin, Tinactin antifungal sprays

    The company said it decided to voluntarily recall the nine products as a precautionary measure and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was aware of the development. Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen, a substance that could potentially cause cancer depending on the level and extent of exposure. The recalled items are over-the-counter antifungal products in aerosol spray cans and were distributed between September 2018 and September 2021 in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada and Mexico, Bayer said.

  • These 12 Internet Hoaxes Had Everyone Questioning What Was Real and What Was Fake

    According to the FBI’s 2020 Internet Crime Report, submissions to the Internet Crime Complaint Center increased 69.4 percent between 2019 and 2020. Internet hoaxes are notorious because they often involve scamming people out of money, installing viruses on their computers, or worse. Viral hoaxes are meant to leave you questioning reality—and wanting to come back for more.

  • FBI assisting in search for missing Florida college student Miya Marcano

    More than 60 detectives are working full time to find Marcano, officials said. Searchers are concentrating efforts on Orange, Seminole and Volusia counties.

  • US auto sales slump, stalled by car computer chip shortage

    Last month, what happened at his dealership about 115 miles (185 kilometers) southeast of Boise was repeated across the country as factory closures due to a worsening global shortage of computer chips crimped U.S. new vehicle shipments. Forecasters expect that September sales fell around 25% from last year as chip shortages and other parts-supply disruptions cut into the selection on dealer lots and raised prices once again to record levels. J.D. Power expects U.S. automakers to sell just over 1 million vehicles in September, for an annual sales rate of 12.2 million.

  • Ani DiFranco to be honored at John Lennon benefit show

    When she was 9 years old, singer Ani DiFranco's guitar teacher gave her a Beatles songbook. A group that holds a John Lennon benefit concert has selected DiFranco for its John Lennon Real Love Award, and she'll perform his music at the tribute on Dec. 10 in New York City. DiFranco and her teacher, Michael Meldrum, would use the book to learn the songs together.

  • Delta increases COVID-19 risks for pregnant women; Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine antibodies gone by 7 months for many

    Compared to coronavirus cases earlier in the pandemic, infections with the Delta variant lead to worse outcomes for unvaccinated pregnant women, new data suggest. Doctors studied 1,515 pregnant women with COVID-19 who received care from a large public health system in Dallas from May 2020 through Sept. 4, 2021. The proportion of severe or critical cases among pregnant women was around 5% until early 2021, and were "largely nonexistent" in February and most of March 2021, the researchers said in a statement.

  • Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg to Perform at Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show | THR News

    The Pepsi-presented spectacle will go down inside Inglewood's new SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13.

  • Judge: Arbery's mental health records can't be used at trial

    Ahmaud Arbery’s mental health records can’t be used as trial evidence by the white men who chased and killed the 25-year-old Black man as he was running in their neighborhood, a Georgia judge ruled Friday. The decision by Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley further limits defense attorneys’ efforts to portray Arbery as an aggressive young man with a troubled past when the case goes to trial soon, with jury selection scheduled to start Oct. 18. “There is no evidence that the victim was suffering from any mental health issue, or had otherwise decompensated, on February 23, 2020,” the date Arbery was killed, the judge's ruling said.

  • Alex Jones Just Lost 2 Sandy Hook Cases

    A judge issued default judgments — a rarity in the legal world — against Jones and Infowars after the conspiracy theorist failed to produce discovery records.

  • Senate passes bill to avoid government shutdown

    On Thursday, the Senate passed a bill 65-35 to avoid a shutdown and fund the government through Dec. 3.

  • California enacts law to strip badges from bad officers

    California has joined the vast majority of states in setting up a way to strip the badges of police officers who act criminally or with bias, a change that was among several criminal justice reforms signed into law Thursday by Gov. Gavin Newsom. California's reforms also will limit the use of rubber bullets during protests, bar a type of restraint hold that has led to deaths and detail when an officer has a duty to intervene to prevent or report excessive force. “We are in a crisis of trust when it comes to law enforcement right now, across the state, across the nation,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta, Newsom's fellow Democrat who supported the bills.

  • Rural prosecutor still wants Missouri AG’s money for abuse case, if not his advice

    A letter from the Cedar County prosecutor to Governor Mike Parson further illustrates the escalating tension between the prosecutor and attorney general over the handling of the Agape investigation.

  • Exclusive-White House, top Democrats reach deal in budget bill on carbon capture credit -sources

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House and top Democratic lawmakers have agreed to boost a tax credit for industrial carbon capture projects in a deal that could help solidify support for the budget reconciliation bill at the heart of U.S. President Joe Biden's economic agenda, two sources with knowledge of the matter said. The agreement worked out by White House officials and lawmakers, including Senators Ron Wyden and Sheldon Whitehouse and some of their counterparts in the House, would raise the so-called 45-Q tax credit for carbon capture projects in heavy industry, such as cement and steel plants, to $85 per metric ton.

  • South Africa launches drive to vaccinate 500,000 in 2 days

    South Africa launched a new COVID-19 vaccination drive Friday and will try to give doses to 500,000 people in two days to reinvigorate a flagging campaign that’s coming up against hesitancy and complacency in the continent’s worst-affected country. The campaign will run through Saturday, and is the first time South Africa has offered vaccines on a wide scale to people on the weekend. President Cyril Ramaphosa watched people being vaccinated in a hall in the township of Katlehong, just outside Johannesburg, and congratulated and thanked those who were queuing to receive a shot.

  • California returning land to Black couple's heirs

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed legislation that allows ownership of a prime beachfront property to be transferred to heirs of a couple who built a resort for Black people in the early 1900s.(Sept. 30)

  • Nigeria gets $400 million in World Bank financing for COVID-19

    Nigeria got approval on Friday for $400 million in World Bank financing to procure and deploy COVID-19 vaccinations, the bank said in a statement. The World Bank board of directors signed off on the financing, provided via the International Development Association, which it said would enable Africa's most populous nation to purchase COVID-19 vaccines for 40 million people, some 18% of its population, and support vaccine deployment to 110 million people. The government last month said that around 20% of workers in Nigeria had lost their jobs as a result of COVID-19.

  • Quick hook: MLB's 200-inning club becomes even smaller

    Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler has a lot of pride in reaching 200 innings pitched this season, especially considering he's battled injuries through parts of his career, including Tommy John surgery. “I’ve never done it before and it’s weird because it used to be the norm,” Buehler said. It appears that just four pitchers will reach the 200-inning mark this season, including Buehler, Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler, Cardinals right-hander Adam Wainwright and Marlins righty Sandy Alcantara.

  • Suicides among active duty service members increased by 41% between 2015 and 2020

    Suicide rates among the U.S. military increased by 41.4% from 2015 to 2020, according to a Department of Defense report out Thursday.By the numbers: Some 580 members of the military died by suicide in 2020, and the suicide rate among active duty service members increased 9.1% that year. From 2018 to 2020, it rose 15.3%.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe suicide rate among reserve members of the U.S. military went up by 19.2% in