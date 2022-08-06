Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents nearly $50M in total damages
A jury ordered Alex Jones to pay $49.3 million to the parents of a boy who was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre.
A Texas jury has ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay the parents of a victim of the Sandy Hook school shooting $45.2 million in punitive damages. That’s in addition to $4.1 million in compensatory damages that the families were awarded after Jones had been found liable for defamation by a judge over his claims the shooting was "a hoax." Michael George has the latest.
A Texas jury Thursday awarded the parents of one of the victims of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School over $4 million in the damages trial of Alex Jones. Roy Gutterman, director of the Tully Center for Free Speech at Syracuse University, joined CBS News to discuss the verdict.
Alex Jones being ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents $4.1 million
The parents of a child killed in the attack said they had endured harassment and emotional distress.
STORY: The verdict followed a two-week trial in Austin, Texas, where Jones's radio show and webcast Infowars are based. The amount fell far short of the millions of dollars in compensatory damages that had been sought.Mark Bankston, a lawyer representing the parents, said his clients were doing well and the verdict could represent the "light at the end of the tunnel" for them, adding that it sent a message to media outlets globally that they should not publish falsehoods simply to fit an agenda.Federico Andino Reynal, a lawyer for Jones, made a short statement to media gathered outside the courthouse after the verdict, saying his team were "very pleased" with the verdict and called it a "vindication for the American legal system."
A jury shows Alex Jones the price for being a monster, for leveraging the pain of others to make a buck peddling deceit. Not enough, but a start.
