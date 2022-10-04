Alex Jones’ return to witness stand in question; parents describe confrontation with Sandy Hook shooting deniers

The last of the parents suing far right broadcaster Alex Jones for defamation described in court Tuesday how years of harassment by Sandy Hook shooting deniers he inspired have left them feeling unsafe in their own homes and it was unclear as court adjourned late in the day whether Jones would testify again.

In a whispered sidebar conference with Judge Barbara Bellis and lawyers for the victim families late in the trial day Tuesday, Jones’ lawyer Norman A. Pattis said Jones, who was in Connecticut Tuesday, apparently had decided against testifying a second time, as a witness in his defense. But as the sidebar conference ended, Bellis raised the possibility that Jones could change his mind overnight.

Whether Jones testifies or not, the trial of a lawsuit filed four years ago appeared close to an end, according to the sidebar conference, which was picked up by a courtroom microphone. Christopher Mattei, an attorney for the 14 relatives and one first responder suing Jones, told Bellis the families have less than a day of evidence remaining to present to the jury.

After the sidebar, Bellis dismissed the jury for the day and began working with the lawyers for both sides on the instructions she would give the jury on how to apply the law governing the suit to their deliberations. The conference, and later remarks by Bellis, suggested the jury could begin deliberating before the end of the week - if Jones’ decides against taking the witness stand and he forgoes any other defense.

Jones has been an unpredictable element of the trial since evidence began on Sept. 13, in large part because of an unusual, punitive ruling by Bellis that left him able to do little more than urge the jury to limit the tens of millions of dollars the victims are seeking in damages, while opening himself to withering examination by their lawyers.

The default ruling sanctions Jones for failing to participate in reciprocal exchanges of information with the victims in the run-up to trial. It settled the case in favor of the victims on the central point of their suit — that Jones’ false broadcasts were the cause of the harassment and mental anguish experienced by the victim families.

Story continues

Jones and his company, Free Speech Systems, have been prohibited from defending themselves under the default, but can try to minimize what they have to pay in compensatory and punitive damages.

In a succession of bombastic press conferences on the sidewalk outside the Waterbury court house Jones condemned the default as a revocation of the first amendment, called the trial a kangaroo court and said Bellis is a tyrant.

When he was called as a witness the first time, for the families of those murdered in the 2012 school shooting in Newtown, Bellis prohibited him from discussing a half dozen or so subjects, including free speech rights; the Sandy Hook families’ $73 million and $50 million verdicts in related cases, the percentage of Jones’ shows that discussed Sandy Hook, whether he profited from those shows, the fact that he has been banned by major social media, his bankruptcy filings and politics.

His testimony as a witness for the families ended in an angry exchange with Mattei, while Pattis shouted “objection, repeatedly, in a futile attempt to stop his client. Should Jones testify in his defense, he will be subject to the same restriction.

Most of the trial Tuesday was devoted to parents describing to the jury how they have struggled since the murders of their children with that loss as well as a decade of escalating abuse by Sandy Hook deniers who subscribe to Jones’s often repeated broadcast assertions that the school massacre was a hoax contrived by gun control advocates and that the grieving parents and murdered children were “crisis actors.”

Jones has said that, years after the shootings, he changed his mind, decided the school shooting was real and apologized to the families he had been tormenting on radio and internet platforms that reach an audience of tens of millions.

One of those testifying Tuesday was Francine Wheeler, a musician whose son Ben was one of the 20 first graders and six educators murdered when Adam Lanza, a mentally unbalanced 20-year-old from Newtown, blasted his way into the Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec. 14, 2012 with an assault rifle.

She testified she first learned that people such as Jones were claiming she was an actor profiting from a hoax after Ben’s older brother Nate, a Sandy Hook fourth-grader who survived by “hiding in a box of T-shirts in a supply closet in the gym listening to the murders,” was invited to sing in a Sandy Hook school chorus at the Super Bowl weeks later.

Soon after, Wheeler said she became aware that Sandy Hook deniers where publishing photos of the Super Bowl chorus that purported to show that Ben was alive and one of the singers.

Years later, she said, the harassment continued and intensified. At a conference of mothers of children who had been killed by guns, she said she was confronted by a mother who had lost a child of her own.

“The second day of the conference I was in the elevator,” Wheeler said. “And there was this other woman standing there and she was sobbing. And I said, ‘I’m so sorry. Who did you lose?’ And she said, ‘My 19-year old son. He was shot and killed, like a robbery in a market. And it happened three weeks ago.’

“And I said, ‘Oh My gosh. I’m so sorry.’ And she looked at my necklace. And I have a picture of Ben. And I have Ben’s ashes in a treble clef and I have his picture. She said, ‘Who’s that?’

And I said, ‘That’s my son Ben. He died in his first grade classroom at Sandy Hook School.’

“And she said, ‘You’re lying. That didn’t happen.’

“And I said, ' It did happen.’”

She said, ”They said it didn’t happen, it was all a lie.’

“And I said, ‘Who said that?’”

And she said, “They did.’”

“And I said,’ No it happened. It really happened,’ Wheeler said. “She couldn’t talk to me after that. I don’t know what she thought in that moment. But I told her it was true.”

Mark and Jackie Barden, who lost their youngest son Daniel, described getting hate mail and what they consider death threats. They said Mark has become hypervigilant. They said he has installed flood lights on the outside of their home, tracks automobiles driving through their neighborhood and keeps track of shoppers near them in the grocery store.

They said they were “heart broken” when their now 20-year-old daughter Natalie, after learning of the threats and her parents’ anxiety, told them she feels safer when away at college or visiting than at home with her own family.

Lawyers for the victims family also revisited evidence they presented to the jury earlier in the trial that suggests that Jones arranged Sandy Hook hoax programming because he knew it expanded his audience and, as a result, increased sales of his nutritional supplements and survivalist gear.

Some of the supplements carried a profit margin of 400 percent, according to deposition testimony from Timothy Fruge, a business operations manager at Jones wholly-owed company, Free Speech Systems.