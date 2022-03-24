Alex Jones risks arrest by skipping court-ordered Sandy Hook deposition for second day in row

(Independent)

Alex Jones may face arrest for contempt of court after the far-right conspiracy theorist failed to appear for his deposition in a lawsuit over his false claims about the Sandy Hook massacre for the second day in a row.

A court document filed on Thursday by an attorney for the families of victims of the 2012 mass shooting said that Mr Jones breached the court order by failing to turn up to testify under oath that morning.

Mr Jones refused to attend the first day of the deposition on Wednesday, claiming to be too sick to attend.

It later emerged that the conspiracy theorist got a doctor who appeared on his show on Monday to send a letter to the court saying he was unwell.

In a filing submitted after his first no-show, the victims’ families called on the judge to issue “civil contempt penalties, up to and including the issuance of a writ or order to arrest Mr Jones and bring him before the court to testify” if he failed to show for a second day.