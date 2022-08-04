Alex Jones said he would prove he is truly sorry to Sandy Hook parents by inviting them on InfoWars

Alex Jones at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas on August 3, 2022 Briana Sanchez/Pool via Reuters

Alex Jones was asked in court how he will prove he is truly sorry for defaming Sandy Hook parents.

Jones responded by inviting them onto InfoWars, the show where he defamed them repeatedly.

It is unclear if they accepted the invitation.

Alex Jones said in court on Wednesday he would show his remorse for defaming Sandy Hook parents by inviting them onto InfoWars, the show where he spread his conspiracy theory about the shooting.

Jones extended the invitation from the witness stand as part of the ongoing defamation trial, in which he has already been found liable.

It is now determining how much he will pay in damages to grieving parents Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis.

On Wednesday he admitted that the Sandy Hook shooting was "100% real," contradicting to his many past assertions that it was staged.

As part of the proceedings, Judge Maya Guerra Gamble read out a number of questions from the jury to put to Jones.

One of them asked: "If you are genuinely sorry and regretful about how your words caused harm to grieving parents, how do you plan to show, rather than just tell, that you are sorry?"

The question went on to ask if, for example, he would support a foundation called Choose Love, which was set up by Lewis in her son's memory to promote social and emotional skills programs.

Jones ignored that suggestion. But he did say "it would be huge" if Lewis and Heslin would appear on InfoWars.

"I'd apologize to her legitimately, I would love to invite you guys on the show regardless, so you could actually come meet the people, come on, and I think it would be huge for everybody to see that," he said.

"I'm more concerned about that than even the monetary stuff," he added.

InfoWars, the show at the center of the trial, is the platform on which Jones repeatedly promoted his baseless conspiracy theories about Sandy Hook. He said that the December 2012 shooting, which killed 26 people, was staged, and that the victims were crisis actors.

Jones went on to say that he had been "misrepresented" and that he no longer wanted to be "the Sandy Hook guy."

Heslin and Lewis did not respond to the invitation during the proceedings.

