Alex Jones trial - live: Infowars host expected to testify on Sandy Hook hoax after setback in bankruptcy case

The second defamation trial of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones continues in Connecticut as the conspiracy theorist faces the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that he claimed was a hoax in broadcasts to his millions of viewers.

Jones appeared outside the courthouse on Tuesday morning and in brief statements to reporters called Judge Barbara Bellis “a tyrant”. He did the same on Wednesday lunchtime, ranting about the media’s portrayal of developments in his company’s bankruptcy trial.

He is now expected to testify on Thursday. In earlier testimony, the jury was shown how Jones’s audience grew exponentially following the tragedy and company revenues increased dramatically.

Multiple videos have been shown of Jones’s egregious claims about the shooting, including when he mocked the parents of victims as “crisis actors” and displayed completely false information about the events of the day.

Jurors will decide how much he should pay relatives of eight victims and the FBI agent who responded to the scene of the 2012 massacre.

Key Points

Jones’s audience grew exponentially after Sandy Hook massacre, rep says

A representative for Free Speech Systems, the parent company of InfoWars, told a courtroom that Alex Jones’s audience grew “exponentially” after the Sandy Hook massacre.

The right-wing conspiracy theorist is facing trial in his second defamation case brought by the family of a victim for his claims that the elementary school shooting was a “hoax.”

Brittany Paz testified that the growth seen since 2012 has led to “billions” of social media impressions, coinciding with the date of the shooting.

InfoWars rep says Alex Jones’s audience grew exponentially after Sandy Hook massacre

InfoWars founder Alex Jones speaks to the media outside Waterbury Superior Court during his defamation trial in Connecticut (Getty Images)

Sandy Hook trial judge jokes she’ll ‘call in sick’ when Infowars host testifies

The judge in Alex Jones’s Sandy Hook defamation trial has joked that she’s going to “call in sick” when the far-right conspiracy theorist takes the stand.

The hilarious exchange unfolded in a court in Connecticut on Wednesday during a sidebar between Judge Barbara Bellis and Mr Jones’s attorney Norm Pattis.

Alex Jones judge jokes she’ll ‘call in sick’ when he testifies in Sandy Hook case

Watch: Victim’s mother says she wasn’t supposed to be in school that day

Avielle wasn't supposed to be in school that day. They were going to see the Rockettes, but she had an activity in the morning at school she wanted to do. Her mother chokes up on the stand when she recalls blowing a kiss to her. #SandyHook pic.twitter.com/4RWcRpL6C6 — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) September 21, 2022

Johnny Depp’s lawyer weighs in on Alex Jones’s latest Sandy Hook defamation trial

Johnny Depp’s attorney has weighed in on Alex Jones’s latest defamation trial over the Sandy Hook massacre, saying that “lies are not protected” by the First Amendment.

Benjamin Chew appeared on Law & Crime on Tuesday to speak about the case currently playing out in a courtroom in Connecticut, where jurors will decide how much in damages the far-right conspiracy theorist must pay to families of victims of the 2012 mass shooting.

Mr Chew, who was one of the lead members of Mr Depp’s legal team during his successful defamation case against Amber Heard, pointed out that the courtroom is “a very different environment” to the extremist’s conspiracy show Infowars when it comes to being able to spread “heinous lies”.

Johnny Depp’s lawyer weighs in on Alex Jones’s Sandy Hook defamation trial

Watch: Victim’s daughter received death and rape threats

"I'm not going to have it": Judge Barbara Bellis threatened to hold both the plaintiffs' attorneys and #AlexJones' attorneys in contempt of court if they don't stop the comments to each other in front of the jury. pic.twitter.com/m7PY1j8nui — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) September 21, 2022

ICYMI: Witness questioned about Jones criticism of Sandy Hook trial

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who is on trial in Connecticut for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre a hoax, continued Friday to describe the proceedings as a “kangaroo court” from his Infowars studio in Texas.

Jones’ commentary became a focus of testimony on the fourth day of the trial, with a lawyer for the Sandy Hook families questioning a corporate representative for Jones’ Infowars brand about how seriously the company was taking the trial.

Witness questioned about Jones criticism of Sandy Hook trial

Watch: Judge threatens both attorneys with contempt of court over sniping at each other

"I'm not going to have it": Judge Barbara Bellis threatened to hold both the plaintiffs' attorneys and #AlexJones' attorneys in contempt of court if they don't stop the comments to each other in front of the jury. pic.twitter.com/m7PY1j8nui — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) September 21, 2022

Judge prepares for Alex Jones to take stand

The judge overseeing the Connecticut trial of Alex Jones said Wednesday she is prepared to handle any incendiary testimony from the Infowars host when he is called to the stand this week in a defamation lawsuit filed by people who lost relatives in the Sandy Hook school massacre.

Judge Barbara Bellis last year found Jones and Infowars’ parent company, Free Speech Systems, liable for spreading the lie that the 2012 elementary school shooting was a hoax. Her decision came as a result of the conspiracy theorist failing to turn over documents in the case.

Jones on Tuesday called Bellis a tyrant and said she would be forcing him to perjure himself and say “that I’m guilty and to say that I’m a liar.”

Judge prepares for Alex Jones to take stand in Connecticut

Watch: Jones talks about developments in bankruptcy case

#AlexJones addressed his Infowars bankruptcy case after a U.S. bankruptcy judge barred an attorney and manager from the case over conflicts. "The media spun some changes in our bankruptcy procedures as some big, huge, evil, bad thing. It wasn't," Jones said to the media. pic.twitter.com/UjGFKM18LN — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) September 21, 2022

Alex Jones suffers blow in Infowars bankruptcy

The parent company of Alex Jones’ Infowars suffered a substantial blow in bankruptcy court as a judge blocked an attorney and a restructuring executive from overseeing the case due to “lack of transparency” on financial information, including about the conspiracy theorist’s extravagant spending habits.

Alex Jones suffers blow in Infowars bankruptcy case amid Sandy Hook trial

Alex Jones calls Sandy Hook trial judge a ‘tyrant’

Alex Jones launched into a furious rant as his Sandy Hook damages case resumed, calling the judge a “tyrant” and insisting he didn’t broadcast lies about the mass shooting “on purpose”.

Outside the court on Tuesday, Mr Jones told reporters: “This is a travesty of justice and this judge is a tyrant. This judge is ordering me to say that I’m guilty and to say that I’m a liar. None of that’s true. I was not wrong about Sandy Hook on purpose.”

Alex Jones calls judge a ‘tyrant’ as Sandy Hook trial resumes

Court adjourns for the day.

Alex Jones is expected to testify tomorrow.

Alex Jones will be in court tomorrow...to which the judge jokes, "I'm calling in sick."#AlexJones #SandyHook pic.twitter.com/D0RygKfPmZ — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) September 21, 2022

Video deposition: Robert Jacobson

The court is now seeing a video deposition from Robert Jacobson who previously worked at Infowars for Alex Jones.

Mr Jacobson was subpoenaed and tells plaintiffs’ lawyers that he would have testified without one.

He wanted people to know that Jones and his writers were not doing legitimate journalism and there were repercussions in the form of what happened to the Sandy Hook families.

Ms Henshell tells the jury that she and her late husband had two more children both under the age of ten and she will one day have to explain everything about this to them.

She has to scan for danger alone and it is all on her.

There is no cross-examination at the end of her testimony.

In the sidebar, it is agreed to clarify any questions regarding the suicide, that Ms Henshell is not claiming Jones caused her husband’s suicide.

Hensel testifies that they were looking at Avielle's grave marker, looking for evidence that Jeremy died; she does not have a grave marker for him yet. Conspiracy theorists claimed this was proof and "tied into the general overall narrative of the hoax" Hensel says. — Anna Merlan (@annamerlan) September 21, 2022

Sandy Hook trial judge jokes she’ll ‘call in sick’ when Infowars host testifies

The judge in Alex Jones’s Sandy Hook defamation trial has joked that she’s going to “call in sick” when the far-right conspiracy theorist takes the stand to testify.

The hilarious exchange unfolded in a court in Connecticut on Wednesday during a sidebar between Judge Barbara Bellis and Mr Jones’s attorney Norm Pattis.

Rachel Sharp reports.

Alex Jones judge jokes she’ll ‘call in sick’ when he testifies in Sandy Hook case

When her husband died by suicide in 2019, his death became part of the wider conspiracy theory.

As she begins to explain she was told that people were in the cemetery looking for his grave, there is an objection from the defence team and a side bar.

Ms Hensel recalled another girl in Sandy Hook who looked like Avielle and was her reading partner, but was a few years older.

After her daughter died, the other girl was included in the hoax claims that Avielle was still alive and was one of the children who sang at the Super Bowl as part of the Sandy Hook choir.

The Hensels launched a foundation dedicated to neuroscience, studying “what causes somebody to be violent, and what protects somebody from becoming violent.”

Studying the biology of violence was a novel idea at the time and the couple worked on it together.

Initially, they received a great deal of support, but they were also accused of being fraudsters trying to fleece the American public in some emails.

They then received messages saying their daughter was alive. Then that she never existed and that they were actors.

The couple tried to ignore it.

After that day she remember the many funerals as she lived near the main highway in the town and could see the cars and processions going by.

Ms Hensel says she’d heard from other families who had their children’s funeral first that the “media was relentless” and that people showed up who thought it was a hoax.

“We did our best not to publicly state” where or when the funeral was, she says.

In January of 2013, they found out more about the hoax but didn’t realise they were part of it.

Ms Hensel talks about meeting her husband, their marriage, and having Avielle come into their lives.

On the day of the tragedy at Sandy Hook, they were going to keep her home from school and take her to see the Rockettes. She went in for the morning as there was an activity at school that morning.

Witness: Jennifer Hensel

Jennifer Hensel is now testifying. She is the mother of Avielle Richman, who died at Sandy Hook.

Her husband, Jeremy Richman, died by suicide in 2019.

Judge Bellis reiterates her strong desire to have this case not be about politics and specifically calls out Jones’s defence team for trying to turn it into that.

There is another sidebar: “My neck hurts from turning to the left so much,” Judge Bellis says.

It transpires that we will have one more witness today and it sounds like Jones will take the stand tomorrow.

There is a lot of sniping between the lawyers after they both play a clip from the same Alex Jones broadcast. Judge Bellis threatens both of them with a contempt charge if they continue to bicker in her courtroom.

After a quick-fire round of questioning in which Ms Lafferty reiterates that she does not know Jones’s views on a number of topics because she has not watched or read any of the content he has produced, she is asked why the case was brought.

She says: “This case has been brought because there were lies about me and my family and they would not stop.”

Her testimony concludes and the court goes on its afternoon break.

Cross-examination by Attorney Pattis is underway.

Ms Lafferty testifies that her mother’s death shaped her views on gun control and she now works for Everytown for Gun Safety, an anti-gun violence group.

Following a slew of questions relating to whether Jones had ever mentioned her name and how many people are suing Jones, there is a sidebar after successful objections from plaintiffs’ lawyers.

There are confrontations in person too. At a gas station, someone once pointed at her and said “you’re part of that Sandy Hook hoax.”

A similar encounter happened at a grocery store. She has moved six times so that people would not know who she was. She also travels under an assumed name and when she uses a rideshare service.

Ms Lafferty had a Facebook page for a scholarship fund in memory of her mother, but she had to shut it down because people kept commenting that Sandy Hook never happened, her mom was not real, and accused her of scamming people.

She tried to confront people online, but there were so many of them and she couldn’t stop the harassment.

Ms Lafferty is questioned as to how she came to know about the conspiracy theories regarding the tragedy at Sandy Hook.

She says that within weeks of the shooting she would be tagged on social media to posts claiming it was all a conspiracy.

Later things got worse and things would be mailed to her house and there were threats of rape. When she attempted to get help from the police, she was told the threats were not specific enough to be tracked, or the posts would be deleted.

At one point someone sent her an Infowars video which she later learned was of Alex Jones.

There was also mail from a bogus address in California referencing AR-15 with “fifteen” misspelled.

She recalls that the letters said: “I should die and be buried next to my fake dead mother,” Ms Lafferty says, adding dryly: “However that’s possible.”

Ms Lafferty is asked about how her mother confronted the gunman in an attempt to save some of the children.

“It’s probably one of the most important things I know about her,” she says, choking up.

"She would have done anything -- did do everything -- in her power to protect her staff and her students," Erica says, and she acted the same as she would have if her daughters had been in the school. — Anna Merlan (@annamerlan) September 21, 2022

Erica Lafferty’s testimony continues with a fond look at photos her mother, Principal Dawn Lafferty Hocksprung, had posted to Twitter of activities and special events at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

As Jones takes questions from the press outside the courthouse, he insists that he has acknowledged that the Sandy Hook massacre did happen for six years.

He ends up red-faced and shouting about the mainstream media. This is slightly foreboding ahead of any expected testimony.

Jones is already offering excuses and “what-about-this” attempts to change the subject. He also claims that the Sandy Hook families are a victim of their lawyers.

Eventually, the Law & Crime stream abruptly cuts back to the courtroom. As part of his diatribe, Jones had complained they had turned off the comments on the live stream because they were mostly in support of him.

In reality it was because they were threatening the parents of the victims.

Jones gives statement on bankruptcy outside court

Alex Jones appears outside the courthouse in Waterbury, Connecticut, reading a statement concerning this morning’s bankruptcy news. He accuses the corporate media of skewing the news to make it look bad for Free Speech Systems.

He claims the company is “in control of its case” and is working with subchapter five trustee and counsel”.

Alex Jones suffers blow in Infowars bankruptcy case amid Sandy Hook trial

Johnny Depp’s lawyer weighs in on Alex Jones’s latest Sandy Hook defamation trial

Johnny Depp’s attorney has weighed in on Alex Jones’s latest defamation trial over the Sandy Hook massacre, saying that “lies are not protected” by the First Amendment.

Benjamin Chew appeared on Law & Crime on Tuesday to speak about the case currently playing out in a courtroom in Connecticut, where jurors will decide how much in damages the far-right conspiracy theorist must pay to families of victims of the 2012 mass shooting.

Rachel Sharp reports.

After hearing about Ms Lafferty’s family life and her mother’s career up to her taking a job at Sandy Hook, the court breaks for lunch.

Attorneys have remained behind to debate further about the inclusion of how Jones feels about guns and gun control.

Wednesday 21 September 2022 17:32 , Oliver O'Connell

The next witness of the stand is Eric Lafferty, one of the plaintiffs. She is the daughter of Dawn LAfferty Hochsprung, who was the principal of Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.

In redirect by Attorney Koskoff, Mr Wheeler is asked about his personal use of guns and how his feelings changed after the shooting.

He says he did not know about the availability of military-style weapons before the tragedy.

“I didn’t know about military style weapons...The specifics of that weapon and the avail of such a thing, I found it shocking.”

He adds that “if this could happen to me it could happen to anyone”.

After Ben died "I didn't know about military style weapons...The specifics of that weapon and the avail of such a thing, I found it shocking." So he went to Congress to make changes in regulation of those weapons. Why? "if this could happen to me it could happen to anyone" — Elizabeth Williamson (@NYTLiz) September 21, 2022

Attorney Pattis asks again whether Mr Wheeler could discern Jones’s position on guns.

When every word out of Jones’s mouth is a lie, who can say what his views on guns are, Mr Wheeler replies.

Asked if the shooting of your son by an AR-15 changed his views on guns, Mr Wheeler replies only on some guns.

At the mention of his wife’s visit to the White House to give a national address in place of President Obama, Judge Bellis, as promised, tells the jury that this is not about politics.

Sandy Hook parent David Wheeler returns to the stand and is asked about whether he saw the Alex Jones clip in which he delivers his diatribe against Barack Obama that has been shown several times during the trial.

Having returned from the mid-morning break there is a very long sidebar between the attorneys and Judge Bellis over the attempts to turn the questioning towards politics.

She says that every time politics come up she will remind the jury that this case is not about politics.

Gun control is such a hot-button political issue in the US, but nevertheless, the case is about defamation.

All of which raises an interesting question: how do you have a lawsuit in which the plaintiffs' children were murdered with an AR-15 and not get into the national politics that made that murder possible? — Anna Merlan (@annamerlan) September 21, 2022

Judge prepares for Alex Jones to take stand in Connecticut trial

The judge overseeing the Connecticut trial of Alex Jones said Wednesday she is prepared to handle any incendiary testimony from the Infowars host when he is called to the stand this week in a defamation lawsuit filed by people who lost relatives in the Sandy Hook school massacre.

Judge Barbara Bellis last year found Jones and Infowars’ parent company, Free Speech Systems, liable for spreading the lie that the 2012 elementary school shooting was a hoax. Her decision came as a result of the conspiracy theorist failing to turn over documents in the case.

Jones on Tuesday called Bellis a tyrant and said she would be forcing him to perjure himself and say “that I’m guilty and to say that I’m a liar.”

Judge prepares for Alex Jones to take stand in Connecticut

After a series of objections relating to Mr Wheeler’s personal views on guns and an appearance he made with then-president Barack Obama, Judge Bellis sends out the jury and begins the morning break early while they debate objections regarding the point on the record.

Watch: David Wheeler testifies about fake Twitter accounts

Wednesday 21 September 2022 16:24 , Oliver O'Connell

Wheeler testifies when he was finally able to return to work he was made aware of 2 fake twitter accounts using his name and his wife's name. "posting stuff like I'm the best liar, I'm an actor....I've got you all fooled....it was awful." #SandyHook #AlexJones pic.twitter.com/wQyPTUzp1S — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) September 21, 2022

Cross-examination of Mr Wheeler begins.

In 2021, Mr Wheeler met with Bill Aldenberg, the plaintiff FBI agent who testified at the start of the trial. A conspiracy had previously circulated that they were the same person.

It was “a hard conversation for both of us... but it was really hard for Bill,” says Mr Wheeler.

He adds that Mr Aldenberg felt responsible for what had happened to the grieving dad. “He had come to apologize... there was nothing that he did.”

Many years ago, Mr Wheeler had been in a student film which was still online. Conspiracy theorists seized upon it as proof he was a crisis actor.

"I racked my brain--what else was out there?" David Wheeler recalls. "It was demeaning." Is acting part of his identity? "Sure...it's not easy to do. To have that used against me...is really awful." — Elizabeth Williamson (@NYTLiz) September 21, 2022

Asked about the impact on his other son, Nate, Mr Wheeler says he survived the shooting by hiding in a gym closet.

He says Nate didn’t want anyone to know who he was or that his brother had been murdered. Nate would also ask why anyone like Alex Jones would say these things.

Mr Wheeler managed to go back to work but found it difficult to concentrate.

Later, Mr Wheeler became aware of two fake Twitter accounts in his and his wife’s name that were posting things in their names that they were the best liars and actors and had fooled everyone.

He describes the posts as “sarcastic and belittling”.

Mr Wheeler also recalls when people came onto his private property and demanded to see his son Ben, declaring that he was really alive.

Luckily, the family friend who was helping them dealth with both incidents when they occurred.

Mr Wheeler recalls when messages started coming through Facebook accusing him of being a liar, that Ben had never lived and that he would burn in hell.

Also that he was an actor, a liar and a fake.

So Wheeler started using Facebook to let friends know how they were doing. "It was not long after that unsolicited messages started coming, primarily through Facebook. People were accusing me of lying, telling me Ben never lived, telling me that I was going to burn in hell. — Anna Merlan (@annamerlan) September 21, 2022

The Wheelers moved to Connecticut with their two children, older son Nate and their younger son Ben.

Mr Wheeler talks about his son Ben, who they nicknamed “Crash” because he was so full of energy and rambunctious.

He says the last time he saw Ben alive was the morning of 14 December 2012.

Attorney Koskoff says he will move past the Wheelers’ experience of that terrible day and move on to what happened next when the Sandy Hook lies and harassment began.

A week after the tragedy a friend told the Wheelers about Alex Jones and what he was saying and that it was being repeated by others. The friend did not want them to hear it from other people or through the media.