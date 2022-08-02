Alex Jones trial - live: InfoWars founder expected to testify today in Sandy Hook case

InfoWars founder and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is set to testify to defend himself against claims that he must pay the parents of elementary school children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting for claiming that the massacre was a hoax.

Mr Jones is expected to testify on Tuesday. He’s on trial in Austin, Texas which will decide how much he has to pay for propagating the fallacies concerning the school shooting that took the lives of 20 children and six adult employees at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, according to Reuters.

Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents Jesse Lewis, who was six years old when he was killed in the shooting on 14 December 2012, are seeking damages of up to $150m from the radio and web show host as well as from his company – Free Speech Systems LLC.

An attorney representing Mr Jones has said that he has already faced consequences for the claims after he was pushed off of platforms in 2018, losing an audience of millions.

Alex Jones expected to testify today in Sandy Hook trial

13:53 , Gustaf Kilander

Following his false claims that the 2012 shooting was faked, Mr Jones has admitted that the massacre was real.

An attorney representing the parents, who are also set to testify on Tuesday, said Mr Jones would take the stand today, according to Reuters.

The defamation trial in Texas is one of the numerous cases brought by families of the Sandy Hook victims who say that they have been harassed by fans of Mr Jones following his false allegations that the shooting was faked.

The gunman in the shooting, 20-year-old Adam Lanza, used a rifle, a Remington Bushmaster, in the shooting, which ended when he died by suicide as police were closing in.

