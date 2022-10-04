Alex Jones trial - live: Sandy Hook case enters fourth week with Infowars host expected to return to stand

Alex Jones’ second defamation trial over his “hoax” lies about the Sandy Hook massacre has entered its fourth week in Connecticut court.

The Infowars host is expected to return to the stand later this week as a witness for the defence - after his first turn on the witness stand last month descended into a shouting match in front of jurors and crying victim families.

In the third week of the trial, the jury heard emotional testimony from relatives of the victims killed in the December 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Father Robbie Parker, who found himself the target of hoax accusations the day after his daughter was murdered, testified about several incidents where he was harassed by conspiracy theorists - noting that these occurrences corresponded to when Jones would broadcast his lies.

Jurors will decide how much Jones owes in damages to the relatives of eight victims and a former FBI agent who responded to the shooting.

Trial enters fourth week

13:33 , Megan Sheets

Welcome back to The Independent’s live coverage of Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook defamation trial in Connecticut.

The case brought by nine plaintiffs - eight relatives of Sandy Hook victims and one former FBI agent who responded to the shooting - entered its fourth week on Tuesday.

Here’s a recap of what’s at stake for the Infowars host:

