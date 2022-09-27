Alex Jones trial - live: Sandy Hook hoax testimony resumes for third week after Infowars host’s outburst

Alex Jones’ second defamation trial over his “hoax” lies about the Sandy Hook massacre is entering its third week in Connecticut court.

Testimony will resume Tuesday morning after a tense conclusion last week, which saw the Infowars host delay his return to the witness box following a rant at reporters outside the courthouse.

His own defence attorneys waived their right to cross-examine him on Friday, and he is now expected to resume testimony as a witness for his defence on Wednesday after the judge decided against punishing him for urging jurors to do their own research.

Testifying on Thursday, Jones shouted that he was “done apologising” for his egregious claims about the shooting under questioning from the plaintiffs’ lawyer while families of victims broke down in tears in the courtroom.

“Is this a struggle session, are we in China? I have already said sorry hundreds of times and I am done saying I am sorry,” Jones said in front of jurors who will decide how much he owes in damages.

Welcome back to the third week of trial

13:34 , Megan Sheets

The third week of Alex Jones’ defamation trial is set to resume at 10am in Waterbury, Connecticut, with continued testimony from state witnesses.

Below, The Independent’s Graig Graziosi reminds what’s at stake for the Infowars host:

