Alex Jones’ trial over Sandy Hook defamation case is put on pause after filing for bankruptcy

Alex Jones is being sued by the families of the Sandy Hook mass shooting (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A judge in Texas has delayed Alex Jones’ trial in his Sandy Hook defamation case after the far-right radio host filed for bankruptcy last week.

Jury selection was scheduled to begin on Monday in Austin over a lawsuit brought by several families of victims of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012 where 26 people – including 20 young children – were murdered.

Last year, Mr Jones lost defamation lawsuits in both Texas, where Infowars is headquartered, and Connecticut, where the mass shooting took place, after he spouted false claims that the massacre wasn’t real and that the murdered children were actors faking their deaths.

Next week’s trial would have determined how much money Mr Jones should pay out to the families in the Texas case.

But, in the latest twist in the decades-long legal saga, a judge put a pause on proceedings following what appeared to be the latest attempt from the right-wing extremist to evade justice.

On Sunday, Mr Jones filed for bankruptcy for three entities he owns, including his radio show Infowars, claiming liabilities of as much as $10m each.

The far-right radio show – which he used as a mouthpiece for his lies about the mass shooting – filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the Southern District of Texas, according to court filings.

The bankruptcy filing enables a business to keep operating while it prepares a turnaround plan – and also pauses civil litigation.

Attorneys for the families of the Sandy Hook victims have accused Mr Jones of making the move in an attempt to try to hide millions of dollars in assets and avoid paying out for what he has put them through.

District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble announced on Wednesday that the first trial would be postponed. A new trial date has not been set.

Mr Jones also faces a separate trial in Connecticut where he also lost a defamation lawsuit over his comments about the Sandy Hook massacre.

The latest move comes off the back of a dramatic month amid the lawsuits as Mr Jones failed was held in contempt of court and fined thousands of dollars for failing to appear twice for a deposition – before the money was ordered to be returned to him.