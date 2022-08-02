Alex Jones tried to hawk his supplements as he took the stand in $150m defamation trial

Bevan Hurley
·3 min read

Alex Jones tried to promote his supplement business while on the stand in his $150m Sandy Hook defamation trial.

The conspiracy theorist boasted about the quality of the vitamins sold on his conspiracy theory site Infowars in an extended rant to the jury. That jury is responsible for deciding how much Jones must pay in damages to Mark Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, who lost their six-year-old son Jesse Lewis in the 2012 school shooting that claimed the lives of 20 children and six adults.

Under questioning from his lawyer Andino Reynal about the Infowars business model, Jones said he made $165m from promoting supplements on the site.

“We have them made by the top lab recognised in the United States. All we do is put our label on it, so we know it is triple tested the highest quality and that’s why people love it,” he said.

“It is the best out there... there’s all sorts of crap you can buy in a gas station out there. That’s not what ours is... we buy ours from the Japanese.”

Attorney Mark Bankston, who is representing Jesse’s parents, accused Jones of repeatedly lying on the stand after he claimed in the witness box that he was bankrupt.

He also accused Mr Reynal of “intentionally solicited testimony to sabotage this hearing”.

Judge Maya Guerra Gamble strongly admonished Jones for testifying that he had complied with discovery and that he was bankrupt.

“Mr Jones, you may have filed for bankruptcy, I don’t know that but I’ve heard that. That doesn’t make a person or a company bankrupt. You’re already under oath to tell the truth. You’ve already violated that oath twice, today. This is not your show,” she said.

Judge Guerra Gamble said the conspiracy theorist was “abusing my tolerance and making asides to the jury improperly”.

Asked if he understood what she had said, Jones replied: “Yes, I believe what I said was true.”

“You believe everything you say is true but it isn’t,” the judge fired back at Jones. “Your beliefs do not make something true. That is what we’re doing here, just because you claim to think something is true does not make it true.”

Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis earlier testified of suffering post-traumatic stress disorder and living in a constant state of fear of Jones’ supporters. They talked emotionally about a yearslong campaign of harassment from Jones’ listeners who had believed his repeated, false claims that the Sandy Hook shooting had been staged.

“To come on and say that Jesse never existed, that is was a hoax,” Ms Scareltt said, addressing Jones directly. “I know there are hoaxes out there but this was an incredibly real event, and I lived it. It is unbelievable that you would continue to say that it didn’t happen.”

Judge Guerra Gamble also told off Jones several times for chewing in court.

Jones claimed he had dental surgery to remove a tooth last week and was massaging the area around the missing tooth, and offered to show the judge his mouth.

“I don’t want to see the inside of your mouth. Sit down,” Judge Guerra Gamble replied.

Video footage posted to social media appeared to show him turning his back to the judge and placing something in his mouth.

At the start of his testimony, Jones apologised to the parents.

“I never intentionally tried to hurt you, I never even said your name until we came to court,” he said.

