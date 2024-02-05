Alex Mendez's wife just launched a financial firm, as he's facing election fraud charges

PATERSON — Yohanny Mendez, the wife of City Council President Alex Mendez, has started a new financial services company with offices on an island in the Passaic River.

The couple’s social media pages have featured fliers promoting Mendez Financial Solutions, with a Memorial Drive business address on Alfano’s Island in Paterson. The social media fliers include a photo of Yohanny, but not her husband, and name her as the business’s executive director.

State business records say the limited liability company was incorporated on Jan. 22, with Yohanny as the registered agent.

New business follows new charges

The creation of the new business came about three months after the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office filed election fraud charges against both the councilman and his wife in October. The state filed its first wave of accusations against Alex Mendez in June 2020.

But the original case against Mendez stalled, with its most serious charge focused on registrations for just two voters. Those allegations have been pending for 44 months.

The new accusations against the councilman are far more detailed, and the state’s criminal complaint claims to be based on statements made by a witness from inside the Mendez campaign, as well as recordings and a photo. The new charges also targeted Mendez’s wife and some of his campaign workers.

Political and law enforcement sources have speculated privately that the expansion of the attorney general’s case may force Mendez to strike a deal with the prosecutors.

But Mendez repeatedly has professed his innocence. His current four-year council term ends June 30. In December, he picked up nominating petitions to run for reelection on May 14. He has not yet submitted completed petitions signed by voters to formally become a candidate, with a Feb. 29 deadline looming.

Mendez said Wednesday that he plans to run again this spring.

“I’m really excited,” he said. “I’m going in full strength.”

'Nothing new,' Mendez says

The councilman said he and his wife have been doing financial services work for many years.

“This is nothing new,” he said, noting that he had worked for a real estate company in Clifton and that his wife had provided people with mortgage counseling.

They previously had not incorporated their own company. When asked why his wife formed the LLC now, Mendez said the couple wanted to open a business site in Paterson. He said he is a partner in the business, even though his wife is listed as the registered agent.

The social media fliers say the company does tax preparation, health insurance coverage, business formation, property management, real estate and mortgage consultations, translations, and notary public services.

Councilman Luis Velez welcomed the creation of the new company in Paterson.

“Everyone has the right to open their business and serve a diverse community,” Velez said. “I wish her all the luck in the critical moments of the local and national economy.”

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press. Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ: Alex Mendez wife launches financial firm