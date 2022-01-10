Will Alex Murdaugh get $7 million bond reduction? It’s now in a judge’s hands

A SC state judge on Monday made no decision on a request by attorneys for suspended lawyer Alex Murdaugh to reduce his bond from $7 million to an amount far lower.

At the end of a 90-minute hearing, Judge Alison Renee Lee said she would take the request by Murdaugh attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin “under advisement.” She gave no date by which she would make a decision.

In the meantime, Murdaugh remains incarcerated in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, where he has been since October. Murdaugh, 53, is charged with numerous counts of stealing more than $6 million from numerous clients, as well as insurance fraud.

The hearing, held remotely, featured clashes between Harpootlian and state grand jury prosecutor Creighton Waters over the amount of money Murdaugh might have available; requests by two lawyers for some of Murdaugh’s alleged victims not to reduce the $7 million bond; and a plea from a S.C. Highway Patrol trooper who hired Murdaugh after he was hit by a car and said Murdaugh stole $100,000 in compensation that was due him.

“He treated me very nice, and he stole every dime I had,” Lt. Thomas Moore told the judge.

Moore said if Murdaugh was released on bond, he would fear for his life. “Would I be surprised if he or somebody related to him showed up at my house with a gun? Absolutely not,” Moore said. Murdaugh might also flee the country, he said.

Harpootlian told the judge that prosecutors are going for excessive bail to distract from the failure of law enforcement to solve last June’s murders of Murdaugh’s wife, Maggie, and his son, Paul.

Waters hotly denied that accusation.

Background

The hearing came after Murdaugh’s attorneys filed a motion last week asking the presiding judge of the state grand jury to reduce their client’s bond. Murdaugh, they said, has less than $10,000 in his bank accounts and cannot pay the $7 million required.

Judge Lee, who presided over a December bond hearing, also led Monday’s proceedings. Three weeks earlier, she had told the courtroom she was “a little reluctant (to set bond at all), but obligated by state law and the Constitution,” then imposed Murdaugh’s $7 million bond. She required that the bond be paid in full, a distinction from a typical procedure in which a defendant pays 10% of the bond and is released.

Murdaugh’s attorneys argued in last week’s motion that the $7 million bond was “tantamount to no bond at all.”

State Judge Clifton Newman had twice denied him bond on other financial charges, including insurance fraud stemming from when he allegedly asked a former client to kill him so his son could collect a $10 million life insurance policy.

The once-prominent lawyer has experienced a very public fall from grace since his younger son, Paul, and wife, Maggie, were murdered at their Colleton County estate in June. In addition to being accused of stealing millions of dollars from former clients, colleagues and friends, Murdaugh was fired from his former law firm, founded by his great grandfather more than a century ago. The firm recently rebranded to remove the Murdaugh name.

Murdaugh’s assets have also been placed into a receivership and are under control of court-appointed overseers, which means he cannot deposit money or pledge assets for the bond, his attorneys have argued.

When Murdaugh eventually faces trial on dozens of charges alleging financial crimes, he’ll be tried before different judges.

State Judge Newman is handling Murdaugh’s November indictments, while state Judge Judge Letitia Verdin was recently assigned to handle Murdaugh’s indictments from December.

More indictments are expected in Murdaugh’s case, and it is not known whether more judges will be appointed to handle them.